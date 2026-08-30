Nepal flash flood live updates: 734 dead, 2500 missing; Bhotekoshi river water level rises again

The river, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried massive volumes of water downstream into central Nepal during Wednesday’s flash floods.

"The water level in the flooded Bhotekoshi river has risen to some extent; all concerned are urged to take precautionary measures," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in a statement.

Here are the top points:

Death toll rises: Death toll reaches 734 in Nepal flash floods; nearly 2,500 still missing, news agency PTI reported.

100+ trapped in tunnels: More than 100 hydropower workers remain trapped; India and China have sent specialised rescue teams.

Reconstruction to cost billions: Nepal expects the disaster recovery bill to run into billions of dollars and seeks international support.

India steps up glacier monitoring: Uttarakhand is monitoring Himalayan glaciers and glacial lakes after the disaster was linked to a glacial collapse.

Global aid pours in: US, Canada, UK, UN, EU and IFRC have pledged millions in humanitarian aid, while China offered assistance.