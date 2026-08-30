Nepal flash flood live updates: 734 dead, 2500 missing; Bhotekoshi river water level rises again
Nepal flash flood live updates: The toll reached 734 in Nepal’s flash floods, with nearly 2,500 people still missing on Sunday. Authorities urged rescue teams to remain alert after water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose again, days after devastating flash floods struck the region.
Nepal flash flood live updates: Water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose again on Sunday, days after a devastating flash flood hit the area, prompting Nepalese authorities to urge search and rescue personnel in the affected districts to remain vigilant....Read More
The river, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried massive volumes of water downstream into central Nepal during Wednesday’s flash floods.
"The water level in the flooded Bhotekoshi river has risen to some extent; all concerned are urged to take precautionary measures," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in a statement.
Here are the top points:
Death toll rises: Death toll reaches 734 in Nepal flash floods; nearly 2,500 still missing, news agency PTI reported.
100+ trapped in tunnels: More than 100 hydropower workers remain trapped; India and China have sent specialised rescue teams.
Reconstruction to cost billions: Nepal expects the disaster recovery bill to run into billions of dollars and seeks international support.
India steps up glacier monitoring: Uttarakhand is monitoring Himalayan glaciers and glacial lakes after the disaster was linked to a glacial collapse.
Global aid pours in: US, Canada, UK, UN, EU and IFRC have pledged millions in humanitarian aid, while China offered assistance.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 10:47:17 AM IST
Nepal flash flood live updates: Landslide forms new lake in Tibet mudslide-hit area, says Chinese state media
Nepal flash flood live updates: A landslide has formed a new lake in the mudslide-hit area of Tibet, Chinese state media reported.
- 30 Aug 2026, 10:33:21 AM IST
Nepal flash flood live updates: After Nepal says no to foreign help, India to send tunnel rescue team ‘on request’
Nepal flash flood live updates: As India continues to extend helping hand to flood-ravaged Nepal, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that a team of tunneling experts is being sent as nearly a hundred people are stranded in a hydropower tunnel. This comes amid Nepal government denying help from foreign countries saying that its security agencies are capable of handling the rescue operation.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 10:23:51 AM IST
Nepal flash flood live updates: 60 tourists from Maharashtra still untraceable as first batch returns home
Nepal flash flood live updates: While more than 143 stranded citizens reached India safely by train and flights—with more expected to arrive Sunday morning—60 of the 404 total tourists and pilgrims remain untraceable. After establishing contact with them, 37 flew back to Mumbai on Saturday evening, while 102 are scheduled to reach Nagpur at 4.30 am on Sunday; four reached Nagpur on Saturday.
- 30 Aug 2026, 10:21:21 AM IST
Nepal flash flood live updates: 573 workers trapped or missing at 11 Nepal hydropower sites after flash floods
Nepal flash flood live updates: At least 573 workers at hydropower project sites and tunnels across Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts — two of the worst-hit areas in Wednesday’s flash flood — are trapped or out of contact, days after a wall of ice, rock and water tore down the Lhende-Bhote Koshi-Trishuli river system.
Nepal government data seen by HT put the number of workers missing across at least 11 project sites at 934, late on Friday. Of these, 361 have since been rescued or made it out on their own.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 10:18:24 AM IST
Nepal flash flood live updates: India steps up relief operations with air and land support in flood-hit Nepal
Nepal flash flood live updates: In the wake of the catastrophic August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods in Nepal, rescue and relief operations have intensified, with India stepping up both land and air support.
Among the ongoing relief efforts, significant progress has been made in ensuring the safety of stranded citizens, with 108 Indian nationals safely rescued from affected areas in Nepal so far.
Updating on the situation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X that as of 22:30 hours on Saturday, 108 Indian nationals had been rescued.
He added that contact has been re-established with 40 Indian nationals, while local government sources confirmed that 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China.
Addressing the status of others in the region, Jaiswal informed that around 900 Indian nationals are currently waiting to depart China. They remain safe, and the Indian Embassy in Beijing is maintaining active contact with them. However, efforts continue to trace 275 Indian nationals and 128 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who are currently reported missing.
(ANI)
- 30 Aug 2026, 10:16:41 AM IST
Nepal flash flood live updates: Nepal Home Minister Gurung visits flood-affected Nuwakot, gives instructions to rescue teams
Nepal flash flood live updates: Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung on Sunday visited the flood-affected area in Nuwakot and gave instructions to rescue teams as rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-hit region.
Meanwhile, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday warned that the flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further, urging personnel involved in search, rescue and relief operations to exercise utmost caution.
In a post on X, NDRRMA said, "Alert: The flow of the flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further
The authority urged all personnel engaged in search, rescue and relief operations in affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, as well as surrounding regions, to remain vigilant.
NDRRMA further said, "Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding regions, as well as those in riparian zones and other relevant parties, are requested to exercise utmost caution."
The disaster management authority said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further information.
"We will provide updates as soon as further information is received," NDRRMA said.
(ANI)
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- 30 Aug 2026, 10:14:27 AM IST
Nepal flash flood live updates: Nepal warns of more possible floods as communities grapple with devastation
Nepal flash flood live updates: Authorities in Nepal are warning of possible fresh flooding on Sunday and urged residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert after water levels rose in the Bhotekoshi River.
Flood warning notices were sent to people's phones throughout Sunday morning, as rescue crews worked to clear a major highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the areas worst-hit by Wednesday's catasrophic floods.
- 30 Aug 2026, 09:55:47 AM IST
Nepal flash flood live updates: Nepal flood death toll rises to 734
Nepal flash flood live updates: Devastating floods near the border with China killed at least 734 people in Nepal and 2,498 remain missing, its disaster authority said Sunday, as rescue efforts entered a fifth day.
Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead in Tibet and 546 people missing following Wednesday's disaster. That takes the overall toll to 750 dead and 3,044 missing.
(AFP)
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