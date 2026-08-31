Nepal floods LIVE: Over 933 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels; warning sounded as Bhotekoshi swells
Nepal floods LIVE: Residents in Nepal also received fresh flood warnings on their mobile phones as water level in the Bhotekoshi River rose. The latest warnings came after Chinese authorities informed their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream.
Nepal floods LIVE: At least 800 people have died and over 3,000 people are still missing in the aftermath of deadly floods that hit Nepal-Tibet border. According to Nepal’s foreign ministry, 886 people have been rescued, while search and rescue efforts continue. The ministry said 400 foreign nationals are among those reported missing....Read More
Residents in Nepal also received fresh flood warnings on their mobile phones as water level in the Bhotekoshi River rose, the Associated Press reported. The latest warnings came after Chinese authorities informed their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream. Officials also flagged a "high risk of flash floods" in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.
Rescue efforts continue
Many countries, including India, China and Republic of Korea have sent tunnel rescue teams to evacuate and rescue those trapped inside tunnels. Nepal’s foreign ministry said its immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate missing persons, rescue those trapped, provide urgent relief to survivors, and ensure that affected Nepali and foreign nationals receive appropriate assistance and support.
149 Indians rescued in Nepal so far
As efforts continue to be made to find those missing, the ministry of external affairs on Sunday shared information of 149 Indians being rescued in Nepal.
“Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local government sources in China. Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable,” an MEA release dated August 29 had said.
India’s aid to Nepal
India was among the first major nations to deliver aid to Nepal after devastating flash floods left many dead and thousands missing, and is stepping up its relief efforts.
New Delhi has now rushed more than 68 tonnes of emergency relief supplies to the neighbouring country, delivered across four military flights. The swift aid delivery is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on the “Neighbourhood First” policy.
HT reported on Friday that India was the first country to physically deliver aid to Nepal after the disaster, reinforcing India's "first responder" tag and reflecting its growing record of delivering aid and assistance to disaster-hit countries such as Türkiye and Syria to Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Venezuela.
Meanwhile, Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama on Sunday offered special prayers for the victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Tibet and Nepal on August 26, leaving a trail of death and destruction, news agency ANI reported.
The prayers were offered during a long-life prayer ceremony held at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground in Leh, Ladakh, where the Dalai Lama expressed deep concern over the tragedy and prayed for those who lost their lives, those still missing, and people affected by the disaster.
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- 31 Aug 2026, 08:43:51 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Over 933 hydropower project workers trapped in tunnels
Nepal floods LIVE: Over 933 hydropower project workers trapped in tunnels, Reuters reported.
- 31 Aug 2026, 08:28:34 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal buries dead as rescuers seek thousands missing
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal was burying on Monday some of the hundreds of bodies retrieved after a deadly, tsunami-like flood crashed through the Himalayan region, sweeping away villages and leaving thousands still missing.
Distraught families have packed rescue stations and hospitals in search of their missing relatives, while others have faced the grim task of identifying bodies at overflowing morgues.
-AFP
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- 31 Aug 2026, 08:14:53 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: How a 97-year-old woman cheated death, was pulled alive from rubble
A deadly flash flood wreaked havoc in Nepal on Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of massive destruction, prompting rescue efforts.
Among several stories of survival from Nepal, the one of a 97-year-old woman, Guna Maya Bohara, stands out. She was pulled alive from the rubble of her care home after four-hour-long rescue operation carried out by the authorities.
Now recovering at a hospital, Bohara was described by her great-nephew as a "warrior" who returned victorious from the battle, BBC reported.
- 31 Aug 2026, 07:54:21 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: India’s aid to Nepal
Nepal floods LIVE: India was among the first major nations to deliver aid to Nepal after devastating flash floods left many dead and thousands missing, and is stepping up its relief efforts.
New Delhi has now rushed more than 68 tonnes of emergency relief supplies to the neighbouring country, delivered across four military flights. The swift aid delivery is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on the “Neighbourhood First” policy.
HT reported on Friday that India was the first country to physically deliver aid to Nepal after the disaster, reinforcing India's "first responder" tag and reflecting its growing record of delivering aid and assistance to disaster-hit countries such as Türkiye and Syria to Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Venezuela.
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- 31 Aug 2026, 07:48:29 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal floods show gap in data sharing
Nepal floods LIVE: Victims of the deadly Nepal floods did not even have 5 minutes before a sudden stream of water hit their houses, bridges – collapsing everything, highlighting gaps in high-altitude weather monitoring and data sharing with neighboring China.
“People even didn’t get five minutes of lead time,” Dharam Raj Uprety, chief executive of Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, told Bloomberg News in an interview.
“We don’t have weather stations in high mountain areas” because of the “lack of trans-boundary data seeding mechanisms,” or limited sharing of weather and climate data across national borders.
That is one of our “biggest challenges,” he said.
In a post on X, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal said that China has “always made every effort, within the limits of existing technologies, to conduct monitoring, assessment and analysis and have shared important information with the Nepali side in a timely manner.”
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
- 31 Aug 2026, 07:41:43 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Dalai Lama offers prayers amid deadly floods
Nepal floods LIVE: Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama on Sunday offered special prayers for the victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Tibet and Nepal on August 26, leaving a trail of death and destruction, news agency ANI reported.
The prayers were offered during a long-life prayer ceremony held at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground in Leh, Ladakh, where the Dalai Lama expressed deep concern over the tragedy and prayed for those who lost their lives, those still missing, and people affected by the disaster.
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- 31 Aug 2026, 07:38:13 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: ‘Everything is finished’, says a Dhading resident who went back home
Nepal floods LIVE: Some residents in Nepal's Dhading, which was among the worst-hit areas, began returning to ruined homes to see what can be salvaged.
What they found was walls washed away by the floods, shoveling sludge-like mud and rubble off balconies or window frames.
Others scanned the ground for items they could pick out of the mud and rinse off. One man had returned for his chickens, which he found alive. He tied them up and put them in the cabin of his truck, AP reported.
“Everything is finished. Nothing is left. Not even our home,” Sharmila Tamang, a Dhading resident who was trying to salvage items from her home, told The Associated Press.
- 31 Aug 2026, 07:34:24 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: How many are missing?
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal on Sunday said that at least 2,502 people remain missing. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities reported 16 deaths and 546 missing on the Chinese side of the border, the Associated Press reported.
The missing include hundreds of people from over a dozen countries who were in the region to work, visit the mountains or make a pilgrimage to a sacred peak.
On Sunday, Chinese state media said 261 foreigners were missing in Tibet, including over a hundred Nepalis and others from around the world.
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- 31 Aug 2026, 07:23:12 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: 1,643 children, one warning: How a Nepal teacher pulled off a heroic rescue
Nepal floods LIVE: When Rajendra Dawadi arrived at school to teach on Wednesday morning, little did he know he would soon be racing to save the lives of 1,643 children as a deadly flash flood tore through Nepal’s Trishuli Valley.
A 47-year-old teacher and principal of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Nepal’s Trishuli Valley, received a warning at 9.20 am on Wednesday from a friend: “He said the village was gone: taken by the river. He told me to run,” The Times reported.
Read more about how this Nepal teacher pulled off a heroic rescue.
- 31 Aug 2026, 07:17:50 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: 149 Indians rescued in Nepal so far
Nepal floods LIVE: As efforts continue to be made to find those missing, the ministry of external affairs on Sunday shared information of 149 Indians being rescued in Nepal.
“Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local government sources in China. Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable,” an MEA release dated August 29 had said.
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- 31 Aug 2026, 07:17:26 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Rescue efforts continue; India, China among countries that sent rescue teams
Nepal floods LIVE: Many countries, including India, China and Republic of Korea have sent tunnel rescue teams to evacuate and rescue those trapped inside tunnels.
Nepal’s foreign ministry said its immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate missing persons, rescue those trapped, provide urgent relief to survivors, and ensure that affected Nepali and foreign nationals receive appropriate assistance and support.
- 31 Aug 2026, 07:10:34 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Fresh flood warning in Nepal, near Bhotekoshi River
Nepal floods LIVE: Amid continued rescue and evacuation efforts in Nepal, a fresh flood warning has been issued as water levels inBhotekoshi River rise. Officials also flagged a "high risk of flash floods" in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.
The latest warnings came after Chinese authorities informed their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream.
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- 31 Aug 2026, 07:07:57 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Over 800 dead, 2,500 missing in Nepal floods
Nepal floods LIVE: It is Monday today and situation in Nepal continues to be grim as over 800 people have lost their lives and at least 3,000 remain missing in the aftermath of deadly floods that hit Nepal-Tibet border.
According to Nepal’s foreign ministry, 886 people have been rescued, while search and rescue efforts continue. The ministry said 400 foreign nationals are among those reported missing.