Sustained on noodles, 97-year-old woman pulled from rubble: How people survived Nepal flash floods
Devastating flash floods struck Nepal earlier this week, leaving over 600 people dead and more than 2,400 still missing as of Saturday.
Nepal experienced a devastating flash flood on Wednesday, with the death toll from the disaster crossing 600 on Saturday while hundreds remain missing. Amid the chaos, extraordinary tales of survival have emerged from care homes, forests, hillsides, and beyond.
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97-year-old woman pulled from rubble
Among the several stories of survival from Nepal is one of a 97-year-old woman, Guna Maya Bohara, who was pulled alive from the rubble of her care home. This came after fours hour ling rescue operation carried out by authorities.
Deep Dive
Now recovering in hospital, the woman was described by her great-nephew as a "warrior" who returned victorious from battle.
Her doctors say she is recovering in hospital, while according to BBC Nepali, her great-nephew said that she looked like "a warrior" who had returned victorious from battle.
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'Second chance at life'?
According to The Kathmandu Post, Raju Budhathoki, a customs agent working in Timure, was resting in his room when the disaster struck. He described the situation, noting that he was asleep when the hillside started shaking "as if there had been an earthquake."
Following this, he rushed outside and managed to reach a nearby police post; however, the police personnel were also rushing to safety.
He also witnessed houses being swept away, but he reached a forest, about 500 metres uphill. "I never imagined I would get a second chance at life like this," the local media quoted him as saying.
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'Eating packets of noodles'
Another customs agent, Prakash Gautam, fled into the darkness after hearing a rumbling sound, sustaining a deep toe injury during his escape.
Describing the devastation he witnessed, Gautam said he could see dead bodies floating in the floodwaters from the forest above.
He further shared that he survived on noodle packets dropped by the Nepali Army before being rescued around 10 am on Thursday, The Kathmandu Post reported.
"Only after boarding the helicopter did I feel that I had actually survived," Gautam told the newspaper.
Also Read | Climbed trees to escape floods, airlifted later: How 8-year-old boy was reunited with mother in Nepal
What happened in Nepal
Devastating flash floods struck Nepal earlier this week, leaving over 600 people dead and more than 2,400 still missing as of Saturday, according to news agency PTI.
Visuals of the destruction show the widespread devastation caused by the disaster.
Following the flood, intensive search and relief teams, including the Nepali Army and local security personnel, continue their efforts to bring survivors to safety.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More