Sustained on noodles, 97-year-old woman pulled from rubble: How people survived Nepal flash floods

Nepal experienced a devastating flash flood on Wednesday, with the death toll from the disaster crossing 600 on Saturday while hundreds remain missing. Amid the chaos, extraordinary tales of survival have emerged from care homes, forests, hillsides, and beyond. Aerial photograph showing people walking along a road in the middle of houses covered in sludge in the aftermath of flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP) Follow for live updates on Nepal floods here. 97-year-old woman pulled from rubble Among the several stories of survival from Nepal is one of a 97-year-old woman, Guna Maya Bohara, who was pulled alive from the rubble of her care home. This came after fours hour ling rescue operation carried out by authorities.

Deep Dive How did the 97-year-old woman survive the Nepal floods? What challenges did survivors face after the Nepal flash floods? What role did the Nepali Army play during the rescue efforts?

Now recovering in hospital, the woman was described by her great-nephew as a "warrior" who returned victorious from battle. Her doctors say she is recovering in hospital, while according to BBC Nepali, her great-nephew said that she looked like "a warrior" who had returned victorious from battle.

Mattresses and debris is seen coming out of windows of a damaged house in the aftermath of flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 29, 2026. (AFP)

Also Read | 'Virgin forest, sheer cliffs': Satellite shows before-after images of Nepal-China border ravaged by flood 'Second chance at life'? According to The Kathmandu Post, Raju Budhathoki, a customs agent working in Timure, was resting in his room when the disaster struck. He described the situation, noting that he was asleep when the hillside started shaking "as if there had been an earthquake." Following this, he rushed outside and managed to reach a nearby police post; however, the police personnel were also rushing to safety. He also witnessed houses being swept away, but he reached a forest, about 500 metres uphill. "I never imagined I would get a second chance at life like this," the local media quoted him as saying. Also Read | Two sisters caught in Nepal floods found safe, five MP families continue anxious wait

Search and rescue operation underway in the aftermath of the devastating flash flood at Trishuli Dam, in Nuwakot district, Nepal. (File Photo/PTI)

'Eating packets of noodles' Another customs agent, Prakash Gautam, fled into the darkness after hearing a rumbling sound, sustaining a deep toe injury during his escape. Describing the devastation he witnessed, Gautam said he could see dead bodies floating in the floodwaters from the forest above. He further shared that he survived on noodle packets dropped by the Nepali Army before being rescued around 10 am on Thursday, The Kathmandu Post reported. "Only after boarding the helicopter did I feel that I had actually survived," Gautam told the newspaper. Also Read | Climbed trees to escape floods, airlifted later: How 8-year-old boy was reunited with mother in Nepal

Nepal Army personnel during a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods, at Trishuli camp, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, (File Photo/PTI)