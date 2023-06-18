Home / World News / 2 dead, 28 missing in Nepal floods. Worst not over yet, forecasters warn

2 dead, 28 missing in Nepal floods. Worst not over yet, forecasters warn

ByMallika Soni
Jun 18, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Nepal Floods: Roads and bridges have been damaged, making it difficult for rescuers to access affected areas.

Two people were killed and 28 are missing after major flooding and landslides caused by monsoon rains in eastern Nepal, authorities said. A worker at a hydropower project under construction on the Hewa River in Sankhuwasabha district was found dead, while 17 other staff were missing, a local official said as per news agency AFP.

Nepal Floods: Floods wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal.(ANI)
In Taplejung district, another person died and three members of the same family were untraceable after houses were swept away. "Two bodies have been recovered, but 28 people are missing," Nepal police said, adding, "We have intensified the search and rescue operation."

Roads and bridges have been damaged, making it difficult for rescuers to access affected areas, Mohanmani Ghimire, assistant chief district officer in Sankhuwasabha said.

“Machinery and equipment for the hydropower project have been swept away. There are also reports of houses being damaged," he said.

Forecasters warned that the rain would continue for days and issued alerts over river water levels. Monsoon rains from June to September are usually challenging for the South Asian country.

