Nepal: Missing plane with 4 Indians on board found in Mustang, status yet to be ascertained

The small plane of a local airline with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier in the day was found at Kowang village in Mustang. The chief of the Tribhuvan International Airport said the status of the aircraft was yet to be ascertained.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10.15am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.

A spokesperson of the Nepal Army, Narayan Silwal, said the aircraft crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. This, he said was according to information shared by locals with the Nepal Army. “The Nepal Army is moving towards the site from the ground and air route,” Silwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

An earlier PTI report, citing My Republica newspaper, said an army helicopter of Nepal carrying 10 soldiers and two employees of the civil aviation authority had landed on the bank of a river near the Narshang Monastery, the possible site of the crash.

Police officers said the aircraft is suspected to have crashed in the "Titi" area of Lete in Mustang district. "Locals from Titi have called and informed us that they have heard an unusual sound as if there was some bang. We are deploying a helicopter to the area for the search operation," ANI quoted Ram Kumar Dani, a senior police officer, quoted as saying DSP of District Police Office, Mustang told ANI.

The airline issued a list of passengers, four of whom were identified as Indians, besides two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers and a three-member Nepali crew.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the western mountainous region at 10:15am. It lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, officials said.

