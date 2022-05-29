Home / World News / Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE Updates: 4 Indians from Mumbai among 22 people onboard
Live

Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE Updates: 4 Indians from Mumbai among 22 people onboard

  • Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE: Reports indicated possible bad weather in the region, which has been experiencing rainfall over the past few days but flights have been operating normally, AP said. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.
Photo for representational purpose only.
Photo for representational purpose only.
Updated on May 29, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE Updates: A plane registered to Nepal's Tara Air has gone missing during a routine 15-minute flight from the resort town of Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom. The plane was carrying 22 people, including four Indians from a Mumbai family and six foreign nationals. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane minutes before it was scheduled to land in Jomsom, multiple media reports have indicated. Police official Ramesh Thapa was quoted by the Associated Press as saying there is no information as yet. The plane was a turboprop Twin Otter aircraft. Nepal Army has begun search ops for signs of wreckage along the land route while helicopters have been deployed to search for signs of the plane from the air. Reports indicated possible bad weather in the region, which has been experiencing rainfall over the past few days but flights have been operating normally, AP said. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 29, 2022 02:19 PM IST

    Nepali Army begins search operations for missing Tara Air plane: Report

    After a twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 people including 3 crew members went missing in the mountainous district of Mustang on Sunday morning, a Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter has left for Lete, the suspected crashed region. Read more

  • May 29, 2022 02:16 PM IST

    Nepal plane missing: Tara Air plane crashed on same route in 2016| What we know

    In 2016, a Tara Air plane was traveling from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal when it lost contact. The small passenger plane - a Twin Otter aircraft - crashed shortly afterwards, killing all 23 people on board. On Sunday morning, another Tara Air flight - which had 22 people aboard, including four Indians - went missing. Read more

  • May 29, 2022 02:15 PM IST

    India on 4 aboard missing Nepal plane: Search ops on, in touch with families

    Shortly after a plane went missing in Nepal on Sunday, the Indian embassy in the neighbouring country said the search and rescue operations were on, adding that the officials were in touch with families of four people who were aboard the aircraft. 

    “Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number :+977-9851107021 (sic),” the embassy said in a tweet. Read more

  • May 29, 2022 02:05 PM IST

    4 Indians from Mumbai among 22 people on board missing plane in Nepal's mountains

    Four members of a family from Mumbai are among 22 people on board a small plane of a local airlines that went missing Sunday in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal
world news

Clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before contested Israeli flag march

Palestinian factions have warned that the flag-waving parade through the city's Muslim quarter could re-ignite their decades-old conflict with Israelis. Tensions have been rising in the city for weeks.
Palestinians burn a representation of an Israeli flag during a protest over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Palestinians burn a representation of an Israeli flag during a protest over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday. (REUTERS)
Published on May 29, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE: 4 Indians from Mumbai among 22 people onboard

  • Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE: Reports indicated possible bad weather in the region, which has been experiencing rainfall over the past few days but flights have been operating normally, AP said. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.
Photo for representational purpose only.
Photo for representational purpose only.
Updated on May 29, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
world news

Cargo boat sinks in Indonesia, 25 people go missing

A total of 42 people were on the boat when it sank in bad weather while traveling from a seaport in Makassar to Kalmas Island in Pangkep Regency.
Cargo boat sinks in Indonesia, 25 people go missing (AP)
Cargo boat sinks in Indonesia, 25 people go missing (AP)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Will Moscow use 'tactical nuclear weapons' in Ukraine? Russian envoy's reply

  • When Putin had said he was placing the Russian nukes on high alert, it was speculated as a warning even as many doubted the move.
This photograph taken on May 28, 2022, shows the damaged building of the Faculty of Economics of Karazin National University in Kharkiv, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.&nbsp;(AFP)
This photograph taken on May 28, 2022, shows the damaged building of the Faculty of Economics of Karazin National University in Kharkiv, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

N. Korea says ‘situation improved’; Shanghai eases rules: Global Covid updates

  • Elsewhere in Europe, Switzerland said that it will destroy more than 6,20,000 expired doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine as demand for the shots drops dramatically.
People queue to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a swab collection site in Beijing on Sunday.(AFP)
People queue to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a swab collection site in Beijing on Sunday.(AFP)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:38 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Nepali Army begins search operations for missing Tara Air plane: Report

  • On Sunday morning, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, has lost contact, said the Airport authorities.
Photo for representational purpose only.
Photo for representational purpose only.
Published on May 29, 2022 01:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Kathmandu
Close Story
world news

Nepal plane missing: Tara Air plane crashed on same route in 2016| What we know

Nepal Tara Air plane missing: A plane with 22  onboard has gone missing. 
A plane skidded off the runway in Ramechhap district of Nepal. (File photo)&nbsp;((ANI) )
A plane skidded off the runway in Ramechhap district of Nepal. (File photo) ((ANI) )
Published on May 29, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

UK companies to trial four-day workweek

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, a programme manager at 4 Day Week Global, the campaign group behind the trial, said it will give firms "more time" to work through challenges, experiment with new practices and gather data.
UK companies to trial four-day workweek (Photo: ShutterStock)
UK companies to trial four-day workweek (Photo: ShutterStock)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:18 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Nepal plane with 22, including 4 Indians, goes missing minutes before landing

Nepal plane Tara Air 9 NEAT aircraft was carrying four Indians and three Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens, ANI reported.
Photo for representational purpose only.
Photo for representational purpose only.
Updated on May 29, 2022 02:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

‘That's on your hands': US senator Cruz confronted at dinner over Texas shooting

The US witnessed one of the worst mass shootings this week when an 18-year-old gunman - identified as Salvador Ramos, opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
US senator Cruz confronted at dinner over Texas shooting (Twitter/@indivisibleHOU)
US senator Cruz confronted at dinner over Texas shooting (Twitter/@indivisibleHOU)
Published on May 29, 2022 10:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Deadly nose-bleed fever shocks Iraq as cases surge

  • The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding both internally and externally and especially from the nose. It causes death in as many as two-fifths of cases, according to medics.
File photo of a patient in Intensive Care Unit.(AFP - image for representation only)
File photo of a patient in Intensive Care Unit.(AFP - image for representation only)
Published on May 29, 2022 10:26 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

US 'concerned' after UN human rights chief visits China

Michelle Bachelet's long-planned trip this week took her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where the United States has labeled China's detention of a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities a "genocide."
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet (left) attending a virtual meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, in Guangzhou. (AFP)
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet (left) attending a virtual meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, in Guangzhou. (AFP)
Published on May 29, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

North Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over Covid counts

  • The discussion at the North’s Politburo meeting suggests it will soon relax a set of draconian curbs imposed after its admission of the omicron outbreak this month out of concern about its food and economic situations.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (File image)(AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (File image)(AP)
Updated on May 29, 2022 08:36 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Seoul
Close Story
world news

Kamala Harris at shooting victim's funeral: 'Enough is enough'

On May 14, a gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others.
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris
Published on May 29, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Putin 'open to resume' frozen talks. Kyiv 'will win war' - Zelensky: 10 points 

Ukraine war: In three months of raging conflict, multiple rounds of peace negotiations have been held with no result in sight.  
In a recent appearance, Putin was seen with his legs wrapped in a blanket. &nbsp;(File)&nbsp;(via REUTERS)
In a recent appearance, Putin was seen with his legs wrapped in a blanket.  (File) (via REUTERS)
Updated on May 29, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out