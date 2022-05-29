Nepal plane missing: Tara Air plane crashed on same route in 2016| What we know
In 2016, a Tara Air plane was traveling from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal when it lost contact. The small passenger plane - a Twin Otter aircraft - crashed shortly afterwards, killing all 23 people on board. On Sunday morning, another Tara Air flight - which had 22 people aboard, including four Indians - went missing. Jomsom is a popular trekking destination in the Himalayas, about 20 minutes from Pokhara.
Here’s what we know so far:
1. "A domestic flight bound for Jomsom from Pokhara has lost contact," Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for Tara Air, told news agency AFP. The plane took off from the western town of Pokhara at around 9:55 am local time.
2. Two helicopters have been deployed for the search operation. "The bad weather is likely to hamper the search operation. The visibility is so poor that nothing can be seen," Phanindra Mani Pokharel, a spokesman at the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
3. Nepal has been known for poor air safety record. The European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from its airspace over safety concerns.
4. The last contact with the plane was made in Lete Pass region. Nepalis, two Germans and three crew members were among others who were on board the plane.
5. The plane was also carrying 13 Nepalis, two Germans and three crew members, according to media reports. Flights were operating normally even though heavy rain was reported in the region.
(With inputs from AP, AFP, PTI)
-
UK companies to trial four-day workweek
Louis Bloomsfield and colleagues at the Pressure Drop brewery are taking part in a six-month trial of a four-day working week, with 3,000 others from 60 UK companies. Pressure Drop, based in Tottenham Hale, is hoping the experiment will not only improve their employees' productivity but also their well-being. At the same time, it will reduce their carbon footprint. Pressure Drop brewery's co-founder Sam Smith said the new way of working would be a learning process.
-
Nepal plane carrying 22 people, including 4 Indians, goes missing
A Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal, has lost contact on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported citing airport authorities. The plane lost contact at 9:55am, it added. The missing aircraft was carrying four Indians and three Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens and the aircraft had 22 passengers, including the crew, ANI added.
-
‘That's on your hands': US senator Cruz confronted at dinner over Texas shooting
Days after 21 people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, US senator Ted Cruz was confronted over the incident after he addressed an event of the National Rifles Association. A video put up by a group of activists - the Invisible Houston - shows the senator being questioned over the incident.
-
Deadly nose-bleed fever shocks Iraq as cases surge
Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq's worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, according to the Word Health Organization. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding both internally and externally and especially from the nose.
-
US 'concerned' after UN human rights chief visits China
The United States expressed concern on Saturday over China's "efforts to restrict and manipulate" the UN human rights chief's visit to the Xinjiang region where Beijing is accused of detaining over a million people in indoctrination camps. Michelle Bachelet's long-planned trip this week took her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where the United States has labeled China's detention of a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities a "genocide."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics