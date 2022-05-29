Nepali Army begins search operations for missing Tara Air plane: Report
- On Sunday morning, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, has lost contact, said the Airport authorities.
After a twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 people including 3 crew members went missing in the mountainous district of Mustang on Sunday morning, a Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter has left for Lete, the suspected crashed region.
"A Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter has recently left for Lete, Mustang, which is the suspected crashed region of the missing Tara Air aircraft (with 22 onboard)," said Narayan Silwal, spokesperson for Nepali Army.
On Sunday morning, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, has lost contact, said the Airport authorities.
Also read | Nepal plane missing: Tara Air plane crashed on same route in 2016| What we know
The aircraft bearing call-sign 9 NAET had flown from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 AM and went out of contact after reaching the Lete area of Mustang.
As per the State TV, the missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indians among others.
"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma confirmed ANI over the phone.
As per the police officials, the aircraft has been suspected to have crashed in the "Titi" area of Lete in Mustang District.
"Locals from Titi have called and informed us that they have heard an unusual sound as if there was some bang. We are deploying a helicopter to the area for the search operation," Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang told ANI.
The Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft.
Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search, said Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry told ANI over the phone.
Mustang is one of the mountainous and fifth-largest districts of the Himalayan nation which hosts the pilgrimage of Muktinath Temple. The district, also known as "Land beyond the Himalayas", is located in the Kali Gandaki valley of the Himalayan region of Western Nepal.
Mustang (from the Tibetan Muntan meaning "fertile plain") the traditional region is largely dry and arid. The world's deepest gorge that goes down three miles vertical between Dhaulagiri and Annapurna mountains runs through this district.
-
Nepal plane missing: Tara Air plane crashed on same route in 2016| What we know
In 2016, a Tara Air plane was traveling from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal when it lost contact. On Sunday morning, another Tara Air flight - which had 22 people aboard, including four Indians - went missing. Jomsom is a popular trekking destination in the Himalayas, about 20 minutes from P Here's what we know so far: 1. The plane took off from the western town of Pokhara at around 9:55 am local time.
-
UK companies to trial four-day workweek
Louis Bloomsfield and colleagues at the Pressure Drop brewery are taking part in a six-month trial of a four-day working week, with 3,000 others from 60 UK companies. Pressure Drop, based in Tottenham Hale, is hoping the experiment will not only improve their employees' productivity but also their well-being. At the same time, it will reduce their carbon footprint. Pressure Drop brewery's co-founder Sam Smith said the new way of working would be a learning process.
-
Nepal's Tara Air plane carrying 22 people, including 4 Indians, goes missing
A Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal, has lost contact on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported citing airport authorities. The plane lost contact at 9:55am, it added. The missing aircraft was carrying four Indians and three Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens and the aircraft had 22 passengers, including the crew, ANI added.
-
‘That's on your hands': US senator Cruz confronted at dinner over Texas shooting
Days after 21 people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, US senator Ted Cruz was confronted over the incident after he addressed an event of the National Rifles Association. A video put up by a group of activists - the Invisible Houston - shows the senator being questioned over the incident.
-
Deadly nose-bleed fever shocks Iraq as cases surge
Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq's worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, according to the Word Health Organization. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding both internally and externally and especially from the nose.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics