Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority

The Tara Air plane with 22 people on board had taken off at 9.55 am from the tourist destination of Pokhara. However, it lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes.
The wreckage of the crashed Tara Air aircraft located at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang(Nepal Army/ANI)
Published on May 30, 2022 05:12 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported.The Tara Air plane with 22 people on board had taken off at 9.55 am from the tourist destination of Pokhara. However, it lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. 

According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported."Twenty-one bodies have been recovered and teams are searching for the remaining one," Nepal Army spokesman Narayan Silwal told AFP.The ill-fated aircraft also had four Indians travelling in it. Vaibhavi Tripathi and her former husband along with their two children were also on board when the flight went missing. The former couple had been directed by a family court to go on a holiday every year after divorce.

A spokesperson of Tara Air had told local media that the bodies were scattered over a 100-metre radius from the main impact point. He said that the aircraft slammed into the mountain, breaking into pieces. The impact had blown the bodies all over the hill. 

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

