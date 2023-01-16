Nepal plane crash: Flight attendant's father says, ‘Insisted her not to go to work..'

Oshin Ale Magar, a flight attendant, was among the 68 people who died in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday. She had left her house against the wish of her father, who wanted her to stay at home to celebrate the Maghe Sankranti festival with her family.

Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army personnel, recalls that he had told his daughter early in the morning not to go to work on a special day. However, she insisted on celebrating the festival after completing two flights on that fateful day, leaving home with a promise that she would return from Pokhara after work, Magar told news agency PTI.

Reportedly, her family was preparing to celebrate the festival at home when the news of the plane crash reached them.

Oshin had been working with Yeti Airlines for two years. Originally from Madi in Chitwan, she was living in Kathmandu after starting her job and had also invited her parents to stay with her in the capital for the last six months.

She studied at the Oxford College in Gaindakot and in India and graduated as an air hostess from Sahara Air Hostess Academy in Kathmandu.

Oshin got married two years ago in Pokhara and her husband is currently in the UK. Her parents have reached Pokhara to identify the dead body of their daughter, the report said.

The Yeti Airlines aircraft was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it crashed while attempting to land at a newly opened airport.

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said that the plane was carrying 68 passengers including 15 foreign nationals, as well as four crew members. The foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France. Of the five Indians, four were from the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh and had gone to Nepal on January 13 on a holiday.

