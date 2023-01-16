Home / World News / Nepal crash LIVE updates: Black box found day after aircraft with 72 aboard crashed
Nepal crash LIVE updates: Black box found day after aircraft with 72 aboard crashed

Updated on Jan 16, 2023 11:57 AM IST

A domestic airlines plane crashed with 72 on board in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday.

Rescue workers recovering the body of a victim of a passenger plane that crashed in Pokhara, Nepal on Sunday. (AP)
Rescue workers recovering the body of a victim of a passenger plane that crashed in Pokhara, Nepal on Sunday. (AP)
ByHT News Desk
Nepal Army on Monday confirmed that none of the passengers was rescued alive in the aircraft accident that occurred on Sunday. Till now, at least 68 out of 72 people on onboard the plane have been confirmed dead.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines was flying from capital Kathmandu to tourist town of Pokhara when it crashed while attempting to land at a newly opened airport. Visuals of the accident showed the plane losing control mid-air moments before crashing nose-first towards its left into a gorge. One witness who rushed to the crash site after accident reported hearing cries for help from within the fiery wreck.

Four of five Indian nationals on board hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district while one is said to be a resident of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 16, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    'Compensation should be given,' says village head on death of four youths of Ghazipur

    Mourning the death of four men from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in the aircraft crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, the village head of Alawalpur appealed for due compensation to the bereaved families as 'their economic condition is not good'. "It is a heart-rending incident. All the youth were very good-natured. Entire village is mourning. Bereaved families should ger compensation, as their economic condition is not good," he was quoted by news agency ANI. Read full story

  • Jan 16, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    Black box of crashed aircraft found

    Nepal plane crash: Black box found day after aircraft with 72 aboard crashed, reports ANI, citing official.

  • Jan 16, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Authorities revise death toll to 66 from 68 after recount

    Authorities revised the death toll down to 66 from Sunday’s 68 after a recount early Monday morning, said Tek Bahadur K.C., a senior administrative officer in Kaski district. 

  • Jan 16, 2023 09:52 AM IST

    UP man who died visited Pashupatinath Temple for son's birth

    One of five Indians who died in the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara Sunday was a 35-year-old liquor store owner from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, who had gone to pray at the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. Read full story

  • Jan 16, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    Pokhara: Search and rescue operation resume

    Search and rescue operation resume at the accident site in Nepal's Pokhara. 

  • Jan 16, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    Nepal plane crash: 4 missing, witness heard man ‘crying for help, but…’ | Top 10

    At least 68 people were confirmed dead in the plane crash in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. Officials said they had retrieved the remains of 68 people onboard a 72-seater passengers aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines before they had to call off the search operation for the day. Read full story

  • Jan 16, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    Weather conditions hamper search and rescue operation

    Weather conditions hamper the search and rescue operation. Operations are yet to resume, a day after the aircraft crash at Pokhara airport which claimed 68 lives as per the latest toll.

nepal

