Nepal crash LIVE updates: Black box found day after aircraft with 72 aboard crashed

Nepal Army on Monday confirmed that none of the passengers was rescued alive in the aircraft accident that occurred on Sunday. Till now, at least 68 out of 72 people on onboard the plane have been confirmed dead.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines was flying from capital Kathmandu to tourist town of Pokhara when it crashed while attempting to land at a newly opened airport. Visuals of the accident showed the plane losing control mid-air moments before crashing nose-first towards its left into a gorge. One witness who rushed to the crash site after accident reported hearing cries for help from within the fiery wreck.

Four of five Indian nationals on board hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district while one is said to be a resident of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON