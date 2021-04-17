Nepal PM KP Oli holds all-party meet to decide on MCC, elections, Covid-19

Nepal Prime Minister convened an all-party meeting in Baluwater on Saturday which took crucial decisions regarding Millennium Challenge Corporation, elections and Covid-19 management. It has been decided that the Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal compact will be included in the agenda of the Parliament Business Advisory Committee after April 19. The fate of it will be decided by Parliament.

The meeting was attended by UML (Unified Marxist-Leninist) leaders Subash Chandra Nemwang, Ishwar Pokhrel, Bishnu Paudel. From Nepali Congress, president Sher Bahadur Deuba, Ram Chandra Poudel, Bimalendra Nidhi and Bal Krishna Khand were present. From JSPN (Janata Samajbadi Party -- Nepal), president Mahanta Thakur and Laxman Lal Karna along with Sarbendranath Shukla participated in Saturday's meeting. Rajendra Mahato was not present as he is at Janakpur.

Interestingly, Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav did not participate in the all-party meeting. CPN-Maoist chairman Prachanda and UML leader Nepal did not attend the meeting, saying that they were not invited.

At the meeting, Oli blamed Speaker Agni Sapkota for not allowing Parliament and the government to function.

Foreign minister Gyawali said that the MCC grant had been stopped for three years. Now, it should be allowed to be tabled in Parliament. He also said that elections will be held on some seats rendered vacant due to the termination of some MPs.

Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba said his party is ready for mid-term polls but the government should take care of the general convention, scheduled in August while announcing the date of elections.