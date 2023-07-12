Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's wife Sita Dahal passes away due to cardiac arrest

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 12, 2023 11:10 AM IST

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's wife, Sita Dahal, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest following a prolonged illness.

Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's wife Sita Dahal passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest following a prolonged illness of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) - a rare neurological disorder also called as Parkinson’s disease. She was admitted to Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu earlier after feeling unwell.

According to the hospital authorities, Sita Dahal went into a cardiac arrest at 8 am. “Despite resuscitation, the doctor could not revive her”, the statement by the hospital read. The authorities declared her dead at 8.33 am.

Sita Dahal's last rites will be paid at Aryaghat at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu in the afternoon.

Prachanda and wife Sita had three daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away. Sita is survived by her husband and two daughters, Renu and Ganga. Renu Dahal is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

In October, last year, Dahal was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her health deteriorated. She was taken to various hospitals in India as well as in Nepal for further treatment but her condition did not improve, reported ANI.

