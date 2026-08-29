Nepal-Tibet flood LIVE: 626 dead in floods; rescue ops suspended in Trishuli amid heavy rain

Nepal has requested India and China to provide Bailey bridges to help restore connectivity after devastating floods damaged roads and bridges in the Himalayan region, the country’s foreign minister said, as per Reuters.

The floods have also left 320 Indians uncontactable in Nepal, while around 400 Indians stranded in Tibet have been traced and are safe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Another 100 people of Indian origin, holding other nationalities, are also uncontactable.

India steps up rescue efforts

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 153 Indians stranded in Tibet have crossed safely into Nepal, while 21 Indians reached New Delhi on Friday after being rescued from flood-hit areas.

India has sent 57.5 tonnes of emergency supplies in three military aircraft since Wednesday. The assistance includes relief material, while an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics and a reconnaissance team have also been deployed.

India has offered Nepal Bailey bridges and technical teams to restore connectivity, as well as NDRF teams and equipment for search and rescue operations.

15,000 personnel deployed

Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah said more than 15,000 personnel had been mobilised for rescue operations. He denied reports that Nepal had rejected foreign assistance, saying the government was coordinating with India, China and other countries.

Rescuers are still searching for people trapped in tunnels and hydropower projects, while efforts are under way to repair damaged bridges and reopen roads.

The disaster has severely affected the hydropower sector, with eight projects reported damaged or disrupted. At the Trishuli-1 hydropower project, emergency teams airlifted more than 300 trapped survivors.

New lake raises fresh flood fears

Rescue operations have been complicated by unstable terrain and the formation of a large lake near the Rasuwagadhi border crossing after the Lhende River was blocked by debris.

China's ministry of water resources said the barrier lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning and could gain another 3 million cubic metres within three days.

What caused the Nepal floods?

Seismic and satellite assessments indicate that the initial disaster was triggered by the collapse of a glacier and underlying rock, generating a 5.2-magnitude seismic event. The resulting surge of water, ice, rock and mud swept through settlements, destroying roads, bridges and homes.

Nepal's Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers remain under close watch as authorities warn of further flooding.

Nepal's finance minister Swarnim Wagle said the country could need at least a few billion dollars for reconstruction as roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure have been destroyed.