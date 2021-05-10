Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli summons Cabinet meeting at 5 pm today

CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) leader and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, who is facing a confidence vote in Parliament, has summoned a Cabinet meeting for 5 pm this evening.

On the conditions of anonymity, a sitting minister told ANI, "Nepal PM Oli summons Cabinet meeting for 5 pm this evening, agenda is yet to be ascertained and informed".

Moreover, PM Oli asked Parliament to vote in his favour, and claimed that he has done remarkable works till now.

"Constitution can be amended on the basis of need and authenticity," said PM Oli aiming to address concerns of Madhav Kumar supported parties who have been demanding it since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2015.

Former PM Madhav Kumar is leading the rival faction. It had demanded that the government address their grievances earlier on Monday, also adding he would cast his vote against Oli if the government failed to address his demands.

The rival faction has been demanding to scrap of earlier decisions of Oli to form a General Convention Committee, "cancel all the decisions made after party unification attempts and work together on existing problems that are surfacing inside the party".

Along with the demands, the rival faction of the ruling party also has threatened to resign en-masse which would further endanger Oli to continue as Prime Minister.

Ahead of Monday's voting, the ruling CPN-UML also has issued a whip to all lawmakers belonging to a party to cast their votes in favour of the Prime Minister and party's parliamentary leader Oli.

Oli would require 136 votes to claim control over the floor of Parliament and continue his Prime Ministership but the prevailing situation in parliament would not help Oli to garner the majority as he falls sort of 15 votes in the Parliament.