Nepal's 'Super PM' Balen Shah marks one month in office amid minister exits, reform push

After a massive Gen-Z movement toppled the KP Sharma Oli government last year, Nepal's new PM Balendra 'Balen' Shah has completed one month in office as the newly elected leader of the Himalayan nation.

Balen Shah assumed office on March 27, following the March 5 elections that rode on the momentum of a Gen Z-driven political wave in the Himalayan Nation.(ANI )

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In the past month, the rapper-turned-politician has endorsed numerous reforms for Nepal amid turbulence following the exit of two ministers from his cabinet.

Shah's election as the prime minister — or “super PM” as he is called by supporters — signified hope to Nepal's youth, but the exits of the labour and home ministers have sparked unease.

Speaking to news agency ANI, supporters stated that the exits of Labour Minister Deepak Sah and Home Minister Sudan Gurung have sparked unease.

"Being a youth and Gen Z, I was quite hopeful when Balen Shah became the Prime Minister, but due to recent controversies, it seems like the government hasn't been performing well, and within the formation of less than one month, two ministers from the government have resigned," Garima Shrestha told ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} "Within one month, two ministers have resigned from their posts. This has left the question: Aren't there any capable ministers who can take over the post from parliament?" another voter, Michael Tamang, told the news agency. Shah's low profile raises questions about transparency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Within one month, two ministers have resigned from their posts. This has left the question: Aren't there any capable ministers who can take over the post from parliament?" another voter, Michael Tamang, told the news agency. Shah's low profile raises questions about transparency {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Voters have also questioned the government's transparency, especially the newly elected PM, who continues to maintain a low profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voters have also questioned the government's transparency, especially the newly elected PM, who continues to maintain a low profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shah is yet to address the nation or hold a press conference since assuming office, a move which has left voters puzzled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah is yet to address the nation or hold a press conference since assuming office, a move which has left voters puzzled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adding to this, the RSP leader's silence regarding the allegations against Rabi Lamichhane, who is the chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), in scam cases has also raised concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to this, the RSP leader's silence regarding the allegations against Rabi Lamichhane, who is the chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), in scam cases has also raised concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the implementation of the Karki report, linked to the Gen-Z protests, has also drawn criticism for lacking legal grounding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the implementation of the Karki report, linked to the Gen-Z protests, has also drawn criticism for lacking legal grounding. {{/usCountry}}

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The arrests of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak without proper paperwork have also drawn political backlash against the Shah government.

Human rights concerns rise after the removal of squatters

Last year, the Gen-Z protests across Kathmandu raised serious human rights concerns nationwide and worldwide. However, the government's decision to remove riverside squatters has raised questions.

On Saturday, the Balen government ordered the demolition of riverside squatters in Kathmandu Valley. While many have supported the removal, questions have been raised regarding the lack of planning and rehabilitation measures.

The demolition drive was initially pitched during Shah's term as Kathmandu's mayor. However, this previous attempt triggered a violent clash, which caused injury to at least 36 people, including the former municipal police chief.

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(With inputs from ANI)

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