Netanyahu claims Hamas 'under great pressure' amid Gaza ceasefire deal reports

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Hamas is "under great pressure." The Israeli leader's remarks come after Palestinian militant group Hamas announced it had accepted the Gaza truce deal presented by Egypt and Qatar. Netanyahu also thanked the Israel Defence Forces for its "great achievements in the War of Redemption, the war on seven fronts."(REUTERS)

In an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu said - "I hear the reports in the media, and from them you can be impressed by one thing – Hamas is under immense pressure."

In the statement, the Israeli PM also mentioned that the Netanyahu government and IDF are working on their plans regarding Gaza City and the "completion of our missions."

Netanyahu also thanked the Israel Defence Forces for its "great achievements in the War of Redemption, the war on seven fronts."

As per a Reuters report, Israel is still studying Hamas' response to the 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal.

Hamas accepts Gaza truce deal

Palestinian militant group Hamas has accepted the ceasefire plan for Gaza presented by Egypt and Qatar. The ceasefire calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for around 200 Palestinian prisoners during a 60-day truce.

As per Qatar's foreign ministry, the proposal accepted by Hamas was previously agreed by Israel.

Hamas gave a "very positive response, and it truly was almost identical to what the Israeli side had previously agreed to", said Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari.

Ansari added that the ceasefire proposal was "almost identical" to the plan presented by US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Gaza death toll crosses 62,000

As the war rages on and the humanitarian crisis deepens in the Gaza Strip, the death toll due to Israeli bombardment has crossed 62,000.

Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 62,004 Palestinians have been killed since the war broke out in October 2023. The ministry added that around 156,230 people have been wounded.

While the Hamas-run ministry did not say how many were civilians or combatants, it added that a majority of the toll includes women and children.