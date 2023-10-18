Netanyahu deletes 'children of darkness' post after Gaza hospital attacked

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday deleted a post in which Netanyahu said the struggle (between Israel and Hamas) is between the children of light and the children on darkness, between humanity and the law of the jungle. The post was deleted as a hospital in Gaza came under attack killing around 500 people, including several children. As Israel and Netanyahu's post came on radar after the massacre in the hospital, the 'children of darkness' tweet was deleted following outrage on social media. However, the post was from Netanyahu's remarks at the Assembly which remains on record.

Netanyahu said Palestinian terrorists were responsible for the strike on Gaza hospital. (via REUTERS)

"This is a struggle between the children of light and the children of darkness, between humanity and the law of the jungle. We saw this in the horrors that the reprehensible murderers perpetrated in Kibbutz Be'eri, in Kfar Aza, in the other communities of the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip, and in the killing field of young people at a festival in Re'im," Netanyahu said.

The tweet was deleted after it drew flak on social media for 'genocidal' language.

Netanyahu blamed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad for the hospital attack in Gaza and denied the role of the Israeli Army behind it. "The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children," Netanyahu said.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the IDF did not strike the Gaza hospital and according to Israel's intelligence the hospital was caught in the attack as a result of a failed rocket launched by Islamic Jihad.

What is Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group, being blamed for Gaza hospital attack?

Israel said Islamic Jihad was responsible for the strike at Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. Islamic Jihad is not Hamas; it is the second-largest armed group in Gaza. It was founded in the 1980s in the Gaza Strip to fight the Israeli occupation. Islamic Jihad and Hamas both fight against Israel but are not the same. Sometimes, Islamic Jihad acts independently.

