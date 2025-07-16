Israel PM Netanyahu loses key ally, reduced to minority in parliament

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition in Israel has been reduced to a minority in parliament a key partner left the government on Wednesday, a report said. Israel PM Prime Benjamin Netanyahu has lost two partners in quick succession.(Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters File)

The ultra-orthodox party Shas, which said it won't want to cause a collapse of the government, broke up with Netanyahu over a proposed law that would water down religious exemptions from compulsory military service, Bloomberg and AP reported.

Shas has 11 members, and its members' resignations will leave Netanyahu with 50 seats in parliament, short of the 61-seat majority.

Another ultra-orthodox party, the United Torah Judaism Party, had quit earlier this week over the same issue, it added.

The proposed law adds conditions to waiver from army service for ultra-orthodox Jewish men, which is otherwise mandatory for all Israelis.

Shas, however, said it could vote with the ruling alliance on some laws. It wouldn’t support its collapse and wouldn’t work to undermine the coalition once outside it, AP reported it as saying.

The loss of both parties, therefore, won’t trigger an early election either.

What it means for Gaza war

Leading a minority government would make governing a challenge for Netanyahu, but it won't necessarily derails talks of a ceasefire in Gaza, the AP report said.

Israel and Hamas are currently negotiating a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

However, the report added, Netanyahu may face more pressure from his far-right allies who oppose ending the war while Hamas remains intact.