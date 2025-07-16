Video: Reporter runs off camera in panic as Israel strikes Syria mid-telecast

In scenes reminiscent of the recent 12-day war between Iran and Israel, a Syrian reporter got off her seat and ran after a bomb launched by Israel hit a building behind her in Damascus. In the video, the reporter is seen calmly talking to a camera when suddenly an explosion blows up a building behind her.(Screengrab/X/@Israel_katz)

A video of the strike was shared by Israel's defence minister Israel Katz, who captioned it, “The painful blows have begun”.

In the video, the reporter is seen calmly talking to camera when suddenly an explosion blows up a building behind her. Startled, the reporter gets off the chair and rushes.

Who The structure where the explosion happened is Syria's state TV building in capital Damascus, reported NDTV.

During its recent war with Iran as well, Israel bombed the office of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran during a live show, prompting the anchor to flee mid broadcast.

Israel strikes Syrian military headquaters

Israel took Syria by surprise on Wednesday as it launched a series of strikes on Syrian capital Damascus. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that it struck the Syrian regime's military headquarters in Damascus.

“The military headquarters in Damascus is the location from which Syrian regime commanders direct combat operations and deploy regime forces to the As-Suwayda area,” IDF added.

Apart from that, Israeli forces also struck a military target near Syria's presidential palace in Damascus.

“The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios,” IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).