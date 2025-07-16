Over 200 dead amid sectarian violence in Syria's Sweida, Israel jumps in | What we know

Israel struck Syrian forces in the country's southern province of Sweida as sectarian violence in the region killed at least 248 people. Israel justified the strikes on Syrian forces, saying it was protecting the Druze minority. Government soldiers stand next to confiscate items stolen during clashes in Sweida city between government forces and Druze militias at a checkpoint in Mazraa village, southern Syria.(AP)

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has further warned Damascus that the IDF will escalate its strikes if the Syrian forces did not withdraw from the region.

But what exactly is happening in Syria’s Sweida province bordering Israel?

Sectarian violence in Syria's Sweida prompts clashes with government forces, Israel jumps in | Top points