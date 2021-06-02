Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Netanyahu rivals face midnight deadline to oust Israel's longest-serving leader
world news

Netanyahu rivals face midnight deadline to oust Israel's longest-serving leader

Yair Lapid, who was handed the mandate to form Israel’s next government last month after Netanyahu failed, is scrambling to finalize agreements with additional partners to approach a parliamentary majority.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The Bennett-Lapid bloc need a plurality of parliament’s 120 members to vote in favor of their government.(Reuters)

Rivals of Benjamin Netanyahu are up against a midnight Wednesday deadline to lock down a new government that would unseat Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

The camp led by the centrist Yair Lapid and the Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett appeared to edge closer to its goal after two additional parties lined up on Tuesday behind the emerging coalition, including the United Arab List. Lapid, who was handed the mandate to form Israel’s next government last month after Netanyahu failed, is scrambling to finalize agreements with additional partners to approach a parliamentary majority.

The rival bloc is made up of a factions with wildly different political views that have united in the effort to end Netanyahu’s 12-year run in power. The prime minister has been railing against the tie-up, claiming that the inclusion of left-wing and Arab parties presents a danger to the country, which has just come off an 11-day conflict with Hamas militants in Gaza and faces what he characterizes as an existential threat from Iran’s nuclear program.

One of the remaining sticking points that his opponents need to overcome is a disagreement between Bennett’s Yamina party and one of the left-wing groups over the makeup of a committee to appoint judges, Israeli media reported. Yamina seeks to curb the powers of judges to overturn laws.

The Bennett-Lapid bloc need a plurality of parliament’s 120 members to vote in favor of their government, otherwise their efforts collapse and Israel likely heads to a fifth election in 2 1/2 years. As things stand, they have locked up the support of 51 lawmakers and ultimately plan to rely on the backing of 61, the slimmest parliamentary majority.

Israel’s political turmoil is rooted in Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which has divided the country and resulted in four rounds of inconclusive balloting. The prime minister maintains that he did nothing wrong.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel benjamin netanyahu
TRENDING NEWS

Roger Federer posts he is ‘currently living a scene out of Inception’

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP