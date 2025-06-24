Netanyahu says he held off on tougher strike against Iran after call with Trump
Jun 24, 2025 06:26 PM IST
Netanyahu's office says Israel struck an Iranian radar in response to the Iranian missile attack early Tuesday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he held off on tougher strike against Iran after speaking to US President Donald Trump.
Netanyahu's office says Israel struck an Iranian radar in response to the Iranian missile attack early Tuesday.
“Following President Trump's conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from additional attacks,” Netanyahu's office says.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelter
on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelter
on Hindustan Times.
News / World News /
Netanyahu says he held off on tougher strike against Iran after call with Trump