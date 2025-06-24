Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Netanyahu says he held off on tougher strike against Iran after call with Trump

PTI |
Jun 24, 2025 06:26 PM IST

Netanyahu's office says Israel struck an Iranian radar in response to the Iranian missile attack early Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he held off on tougher strike against Iran after speaking to US President Donald Trump.

In this March 25, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump is seen with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(AP)
In this March 25, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump is seen with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(AP)

Netanyahu's office says Israel struck an Iranian radar in response to the Iranian missile attack early Tuesday.

“Following President Trump's conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from additional attacks,” Netanyahu's office says. 

