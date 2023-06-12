Netanyahu's Hollywood tax break scandal exposed in epic trial drama as opposition leader Yair Lapid testifies in court

In a shocking revelatio, Israel's opposition leader, Yair Lapid, testified against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, shedding light on a scandal involving attempts to secure millions in tax breaks for Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan. Lapid, a major rival of Netanyahu, revealed that the prime minister had approached him twice, urging him to back legislation that would have benefited Milchan. The trial, which has captivated the nation, has already exposed allegations of favoritism, conflicts of interest, and breaches of trust.

Former Israeli premier and opposition leader Yair Lapid arrives to testify in the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before Jerusalem's District Court.(AFP)

Lapid's testimony unveiled the behind-the-scenes dealings that occurred between Netanyahu and Milchan's camp. According to Israeli media reports, Milchan and his attorneys initially attempted to convince Lapid that extending the tax breaks would be advantageous for Israel, but Lapid remained unconvinced. Netanyahu then took matters into his own hands, raising the issue with Lapid directly, both at the prime minister's residence and outside a cabinet meeting. Lapid firmly rejected the proposal, leading Netanyahu to assert that it was "a good law."

The trial has further fueled the ongoing political crisis in Israel, which has witnessed multiple elections and power struggles in recent years. Despite the corruption charges, Netanyahu managed to return to power last year by forming a coalition with controversial far-right parties. Under Israeli law, the prime minister is not required to step aside while on trial, causing public outcry and calls for reform.

The revelations surrounding the trial have exposed the character of Netanyahu and his family, with witness testimonies unveiling a reputation for benefiting from taxpayer funds and the generosity of wealthy supporters. Critics accuse Netanyahu of attempting to weaken the nation's courts and change the judicial system to secure an escape route from his trial, a claim he vehemently denies.

The controversy surrounding Netanyahu's proposed judicial reforms has also sparked massive public protests, drawing hundreds of thousands of Israelis to the streets. The reforms, including an "override clause" that undermines checks and balances, have been criticized as undemocratic and a threat to the rule of law. U.S. President Biden has expressed concerns about Netanyahu's actions and called for a reevaluation of the proposed reforms.

As the trial continues, all eyes are now on Arnon Milchan, who is expected to testify in the case via video call from London. The outcome of this high-profile trial will undoubtedly shape Israel's political landscape and have far-reaching implications for its justice system.

Who is Arnon Milchan?

Arnon Milchan, a name synonymous with Hollywood glamour and intrigue, is far more than just a successful film producer. Milchan has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with over 130 motion pictures under his belt. However, there's a captivating twist to his life story that sets him apart from the rest. As we delve into this enigmatic figure, we discover that Milchan's talents extend beyond producing blockbusters - he is also a former Israeli intelligence operative, adding a thrilling layer of mystery to his already illustrious career.

Regency Enterprises and Film Legacy

At the helm of his production company, Regency Enterprises, Milchan has brought to life some of the most iconic films in cinematic history. From the gripping drama of "12 Years a Slave" to the conspiracy-laden world of "JFK," and the intense thrill of "Heat" and "Fight Club," his creative vision knows no bounds. Regency's portfolio also boasts the action-packed blockbuster "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," showcasing Milchan's ability to captivate audiences across genres.

His remarkable work has earned him two Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, for his involvement in "L.A. Confidential" and "The Revenant," solidifying his place among the industry's elite.