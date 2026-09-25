Netanyahu’s time in Philadelphia in focus after UN speech; where Israel PM was born and his US ties

Benjamin Netanyahu’s early years in the United States have come into focus after the Israeli prime minister addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. Netanyahu, who has an arrest request from the International Criminal Court for potential war crimes, attacked countries and politicians who have criticized him harshly.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu vehemently defended his nation's military operations in Iran, Gaza, and other parts of the Middle East (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

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In his address to the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu vehemently defended his nation's military operations in Iran, Gaza, and other parts of the Middle East. Additionally, the Israeli leader denied claims that Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza.

His origins and the factors that formed him as a leader are also being discussed in the commotion surrounding his speech at the UNGA.

Deep Dive What events during Netanyahu's early life in the US influenced his political career? Netanyahu's formative years in the US, particularly his academic achievements at Cheltenham High School and participation in extracurricular activities, shaped his intellectual outlook and early interest in politics. How did Netanyahu defend Israel's military operations in his UN speech? In his UN speech, Netanyahu defended Israel's military actions by labeling them as necessary for national defense against threats from Iran and other groups, rejecting accusations of genocide as false. Why are some students from Netanyahu's high school petitioning for his removal from the Hall of Fame? Students are petitioning for Netanyahu's removal from the Hall of Fame due to concerns over his controversial political decisions and allegations of war crimes, reflecting a significant backlash against his leadership.

Also read: Netanyahu takes on Mamdani, warns Iran's ‘murderous dictatorship’ at UN as delegates storm out

From Cheltenham student to Israeli leader

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{{^usCountry}} Long before he became one of Israel’s most influential and controversial leaders, Netanyahu was known as “Ben” among classmates in the Philadelphia suburbs. The future prime minister spent part of his adolescence in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after his family moved from Israel to the US in the early 1960s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long before he became one of Israel’s most influential and controversial leaders, Netanyahu was known as “Ben” among classmates in the Philadelphia suburbs. The future prime minister spent part of his adolescence in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after his family moved from Israel to the US in the early 1960s. {{/usCountry}}

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Netanyahu was born on October 21, 1949, in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to biographical records. His family later relocated to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where his father, historian and editor Benzion Netanyahu, accepted a teaching position at Dropsie College, a Jewish studies institution in Philadelphia.

The family settled in Elkins Park, a community known for its strong schools and Jewish population. Netanyahu, then about 14 years old, attended Ogontz Junior High School. He then enrolled at Cheltenham High School.

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During his years in Pennsylvania, Netanyahu lived the life of an American teenager while maintaining a close connection with Israel.

At Cheltenham High School, he participated in the chess club, played soccer and joined the science seminar. He was also recognized academically and received a National Merit Letter of Commendation. Former classmates remembered him as a serious student with strong interest in history and international affairs, according to Billy Pen.

Classmates said Netanyahu stood apart from many teenagers of his age. He focused heavily on academics, debate and politics. His religious beliefs also meant he avoided some aspects of typical high school social life.

Netanyahu graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1967, ranking fourth in a class of 534 students, according to local reports. He was accepted to Yale University, but he never enrolled. His family returned to Israel around the time of the Six-Day War between Israel and Arab states, according to Montco.

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Billy Pen reported that a former classmate, Zelda Rae Stern, recalled that Netanyahu suddenly disappeared after leaving for Israel.

After moving back, Netanyahu joined the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and served in the elite Sayeret Matkal special forces unit. His time in the IDF later served as an important part of his public identity.

Also read: At UN, Netanyahu brandishes pager: ‘Remember the beepers? Hezbollah sure does’

Philadelphia connection remains part of Netanyahu’s legacy

Netanyahu later studied architecture and business at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

His entry to the field of diplomacy and politics is marked by the tragedy of death. His brother Jonathan Netanyahu’s death during the 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue operation influenced his decision to become involved in public service.

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He eventually served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, a member of the Knesset and prime minister across multiple terms. He became Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Now, his political decisions have generated controversy among some community members of Pennsylvania.

According to the Times of Israel, more than 200 Cheltenham students reportedly signed a petition seeking his removal from the school’s Hall of Fame.