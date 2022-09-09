Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Netflix series "The Crown" pauses production after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Published on Sep 09, 2022 09:55 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: “The Crown”, created by Peter Morgan, centers on Queen Elizabeth II and is currently filming its sixth season.

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: An image of late Britain Queen Elizabeth is displayed in a board in Cardiff, Britain.(Reuters)
Netflix historical drama "The Crown" will pause production on the show's fifth season following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the producers announced on Friday.

"As a mark of respect, filming on 'The Crown' was suspended today," a Netflix spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP.

“Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral,” she added.

The Emmy-winning series, created by Peter Morgan, centers on Queen Elizabeth II and is currently filming its sixth season. The show has charted the monarch's life through multiple decades.

Season 5, which is due to be released in November, will cover the events of the late monarch's reign in the 21st century. The show will conclude after Season 6.

The series began in its first season with Queen Elizabeth's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

