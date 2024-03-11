Netizens notice missing wedding ring in now deleted Kate Middleton image, conspiracy theories float

Social media users are shocked after a number of major news outlets withdrew an image that was released by Kensington Palace showing Kate Middleton and her children, alleging that the photo had been manipulated. This photo was the first that was officially released after Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January. Social media has also been abuzz with speculations about her health and whereabouts. Netizens call themselves ‘Sherlock Holmes’ after Kate Middleton photo row sparks speculations (Anthony Upton/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)(via REUTERS)

In the image, which was released on Sunday, March 10, Kate thanked the public for their support. She marked Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom with the photo.

What was wrong with the photo?

According to the Associated Press, “at closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.” Agence France-Presse said they withdrew it due to “an editorial issue.”

“It has come to light that this handout photo… issued by Kensington Palace today of the Princess of Wales and her kids had been altered and therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems,” the agency wrote in a note to clients.

Both AP and Reuters said the sleeve of Kate’s daughter Charlotte was an area that showed evidence of manipulation, adding that the image was altered. The issue was not elaborated on.

Last month, Kensington Palace shut down specualtions concerning Kate's whereabouts. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson reportedly said at the time. “The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

What is social media saying?

An X user who claimed to be involved in photography pointed out parts of the image that appeared to be altered. “I wasn’t in on this whole conspiracy about Kate Middleton missing and the royals covering it up until they dropped this obviously fake photo today to appease public concern. I do photography, and work with post processing/editing a lot … here are just a few unexplainable issues,” the user wrote.

Someone commented, “I was convinced this image was real until someone posted a close up of the sleeve earlier today. There is no explanation for it other than photoshop.” “Exactly even amateur photographer can see the skirt and sleeve part is distorted,” another wrote. One user said, “For the folks saying what’s up with the image, for people that work in the graphics industry, these retouching errors jump out by a country mile. Is not making something out of nothing.” Some also noted that the 42-year-old was not wearing her wedding ring.

