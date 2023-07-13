New animation detailing Titan's sub's implosion goes viral, watched by 5M people in 11 days

A detailed video of how the Titan submersible may have imploded and killed five passengers has surfaced on social media. The video was posted by the YouTube accountAiTelly, and went viral shortly after. It shows how and why the vessel imploded on its way to the Titanic, due to massive underwater pressure.

The new animation used an open-source software called Blender to show how the sub’s so-called experimental design was actually different from existing sub technology (AiTelly/YouTube)

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, along with British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, after as a result of a catastrophic implosion of the Titan.

The new animation used an open-source software called Blender to show how the sub’s so-called experimental design was actually different from existing sub technology. The Titan’s hull was constructed with aerospace-grade carbon fibre, even though submersible hulls are typically made with solid metals like steel or titanium.

The YouTube channel took 12 hours to put together data about OceanGate into the 3D modelling software, according to Daily Mail. In the video, the animators revealed what the inside of the submersible looked like. “This is probably one of the basic deep diving submarine you will ever see [sic],” they said.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that the Titan completed less than 15 percent of its dive to the famed Titanic shipwreck. As per a passenger's waiver viewed by Insider, the vessel previously reached the depth of the wreckage during "as few as 13" of the 90 trips the company undertook. OceanGate reportedly had a success rate of 14 per cent. In the liability waiver, the company referred to the Titan as "experimental" as many as three times.

The Titan started taking passengers to the Titanic wreckage back in 2021, and completed more than 14 expeditions and 200 dives in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf of Mexico. Two submersibles have reportedly been used. Several emails and messages between experts and Stockton went viral after his death, revealing that he dismissed repeated warnings that the submersible was not safe.

