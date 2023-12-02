New book puts out 'proofs' to support Harry, Meghan claims that palace 'pulled out all stops' to quash Williams's affair

The new book by journalist and royal author Omid Scobie, ‘Endgame’ claims that Prince William’s affair rumours were met with a strong response from Kensington Palace.

Princes William and Prince Harry(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Scobie, the palace’s press secretary Christian Jones tried to suppress a 2019 story that suggested Prince William, 41, was unfaithful to his wife Princess Kate Middleton with their former friend Rose Hanbury.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Scobie wrote that Jones offered other royal-related stories to The Sun, a British tabloid, “in exchange for standing down on the rumours.”

The affair rumours involved Hanbury, wife of David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and a longtime friend of William and Kate. None of them ever commented on the rumors publicly.

ALSO READ| Did Prince William cheat on wife Kate Middleton and who is Rose Hanbury? Expert reviews new book claims

Prince William's affair rumours hurting Kate and her children

US Weekly reported that Kate was “hurt” by the rumors and “hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rumours also affected the friendship between the three of them, as they have grown apart over the years. However, Hanbury was seen at Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral service. Her 13-year-old son, Lord Oliver, also served as a page of honour at the coronation of William’s father, King Charles III, in May. He joined Prince George, 10, William and Kate’s eldest son, as one of the four pages.

The royal author spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 30, two days after his book was released. He said that he was “very careful” with how he addressed the topic in the book.

“I thought it was really important [to mention], even if a rumor is a rumor,” he said.

“And I really don’t see proof that there is more to this than just a tittle-tattle, you know.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scobie added that William and Kate’s marriage is “solid” and that they “work as a team.” He also wrote in the book that William is “incredibly proud” of his wife’s achievements as a senior working royal.

ALSO READ| BBC names Kate Middleton and King Charles as 'racist' family members who made remarks about Archie's skin

Prince William is still silent

While Scobie’s book has been making waves, William and Kate and other royals have remained silent. Us Weekly reported last month that William has not responded because “the more attention it feeds” it creates a “whole frenzy.”

“He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy,” the outlet wrote, adding that William does not want “to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives” about his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

William and Kate have been busy with their royal duties, and they have also made sure to keep their relationship strong.