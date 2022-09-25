New cohort of young leaders emerging in Canadian politics

TORONTO: While the Indo-Canadian community has already made its presence felt in Canadian politics, a new cohort of young leaders, aged below 35, is emerging for the future.

As municipal elections are scheduled in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) next month, this group could prove a pivotal role in the years ahead, as the region often dictates the balance of power at the national level.

Among the newcomers is first-time candidate Ayushe Sharman, who turned 30 just this year, and is seeking a place in the council from the GTA city of Mississauga.

Sharman, born in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, is contesting the elections for Ward 2, and has a background in corporate and political digital advertising with her own production house.

Part of the reason, she said, for her entering the field for the October 24 election is that there is a “void of age diversity” in the city council, which does not represent youth like her.

And being young is among the characteristics that will enable her to work better for constituents, she explained. “I want to enter municipal governance at a time when I have maximum amount of vigour to run around and put myself at work for people,” she said.

Campaigning from early morning into the evening, she is bringing a national style of door knocking and canvassing to a poll where voters often have little knowledge of the candidates.

Sharman is part of a trend that will see young lawyer and business-owner Nikki Kaur to vie for the post of mayor in the neighbouring town of Brampton.

Kaur’s campaign launched on Saturday with the theme, The Change Brampton Needs.

Indo-Canadians in their age bracket, including two more running for the Mississauga council - Kushagr Sharma and Rahul Mehta.

They are part of a phenomenon that has become increasingly evident in recent years. In the provincial elections in Ontario this year, young Hardeep Grewal caused a major upset defeating Gurratan Singh, brother of Federal New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh.

Of course, the youngest member of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet is from the Indo-Canadian community: New Delhi-born Kamal Khera, who is just 33, and ironically holds the portfolio of Minister of Seniors.

