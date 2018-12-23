New Delhi-born UK Liberal Democrats leader Paddy Ashdown dead, tributes pour in

Paddy Ashdown, who galvanised the Liberal Democrats to become the third pole in British politics as party leader between 1988 and 1999, passed away on Saturday after living a life that spanned politics, diplomacy, special forces and peacemaking.

Ashdown, 77, was born in New Delhi on February 27, 1941, in a family of soldiers and colonial administrators who spent most of their lives in the Indian sub-continent. His father was an officer of the 14th Punjab Regiment and the Royal Indian Army Service Corps.

One of the prominent liberal figures in British politics, Ashdown was respected across the political spectrum, reflected in the outpouring of tributes. He revealed recently that he was being treated for bladder cancer.

A critic of immigration policies under Prime Minister Theresa May, Ashdown called her 2016 visit to India “shambolic”. He was in favour of the UK remaining in the European Union and often criticised promises made by pro-Brexit campaigners.

“Leading Brexiteers like Priti Patel said a vote to Leave would save British curry houses struggling with a shortage of skilled chefs; now as senior ministers at the heart of this government these Brexiteers are failing the very businesses they promised to help,” he said after the 2016 referendum.

The Liberal Democrats is the third major party in British politics after Labour and Conservative. It was in a coalition government between 2010 and 2015 with David Cameron (Conservative) as prime minister and Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrats) as the deputy prime minister.

Clegg, who led the party from 2007 to 2015, said that Ashdown was “the most heartfelt person I have known” and “the reason I entered politics. He was the reason I became a liberal. And he became a lifelong mentor, friend and guide.”

Vince Cable, current leader of the party, said: “Paddy was famous for his politics, but his talents extended well beyond that arena. He was an accomplished author, and had spent many years serving the country before he got near the Commons. Few people know how hard he fought to get into politics following his service in the marines and diplomatic service.”

Prime Minister May said: “Paddy Ashdown served his country with distinction from his career in the Royal Marines and intelligence services, as Member of Parliament for Yeovil, Leader of the Liberal Democrats and later as High Representative of the International Community and EU Special Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

“He dedicated his life to public service and he will be sorely missed. My thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time”.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said: “He was one of the most talented politicians never to hold high office but as Leader of the Liberal Democrats he nonetheless had a major impact on British political life”.

“He was one of the least tribal politicians I have ever known. He came into politics to do good and by and large did it whether in leading his Party, in his work in the Balkans or his wide range of British and international roles”.

The first Indian elected to the House of Commons was from the Liberal Party – the earlier incarnation of Liberal Democrats – when Dadabhai Naoroji was elected from Finsbury Central in 1892.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 21:42 IST