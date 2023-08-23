New documentary on Gilgo Beach murders delves deep into ‘mishandled’ case, here's where to watch it

A new TMZ documentary delves deep into the investigation of the Gilgo Beach murders and alleges that the case was "mishandled" for 12 years until Rex Heuermann’s arrest. Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Accused Long Island serial killer Rex A. Heuermann appears during a hearing in Suffolk County Superior Court in Riverhead, New York, U.S. August 1, 2023 (James Carbone/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

The documentary is airing on Hulu. ‘TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs’ takes viewers into the details of the case’s investigation, accusing James Burke, the former chief of the Suffolk County Police Department, of deliberately blocking the investigation. James has now even been accused of consorting with sex workers. Notably, most of the 11 victims found of Gilgo Beach were involved in sex work. Many now claim that the badly handled case allowed many of the victims to tragically lose their lives.

Rex was "very quiet" when he was arrested, it has been revealed. The 59-year-old was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Link between Rex Heuermann and murdered New Jersey mom Victoria Camara to be probed

Meanwhile, Rex’s DNA will reportedly be tested against DNA recovered in the case of Victoria Camara, a New Jersey mom who was found murdered in 2003. Following Rex’s arrest, Las Vegas authorities began probing cold cases to determine possible links. The Las Vegas Police Department's DNA lab is now set to conduct a direct comparison of Rex’s DNA and the DNA recovered in connection with Victoria’s murder.

Victoria Camara, who was 17 when she was killed, resorted to sex work to earn a living for her baby girl and herself. In August 2003, her remains were found in the desert near a haul road in Boulder City. The location is about 26 miles southeast of Las Vegas.