New figures suggest UK death toll higher than 12,000

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 06:53 IST

New figures released on Tuesday based on death certificates suggest the death toll from coronavirus in the UK is nearly 15 per cent higher than that announced daily on the basis of deaths in hospitals alone, as officials saw a 35% drop in GDP in Q2.

The higher figures relate to those passing away in private homes, care homes and hospices – a sector that campaigners allege has been ‘air-brushed’ in the daily discourse. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) says the virus was mentioned on 3,475 death certificates in the week ending April 3.

ONS statistician Nick Strike said: “When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of Covid-19 on the death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, as well as deaths in the community.”

The cumulative figures from hospitals on Tuesday were 12,107 dead and 93,873 cases. Campaigners called for similar daily release of figures from care homes and retirement villages.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab chaired another core meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday; he is likely to announce a date on Thursday until when the current restrictions would continue. The Office of Budget responsibility put the impact of current lockdown at a 35% GDP drop in the second quarter.

Groups such as Age UK, Marie Curie, Care England, Independent Age and the Alzheimer’s Society have written to health secretary Matt Hancock, demanding a care package to support social care through the pandemic, besides a daily update on deaths in the care system.

According to Age UK, coronavirus is “running wild” in care homes for the elderly, while Care England estimates nearly 1,000 deaths from the virus in care homes. Nearly 4.1 lakh people live in 11,300 care homes in the UK.

Meanwhile. Heathrow airport announced that in March passenger numbers shrunk by 52% compared to the same time last year. The situation is expected to continue as initial forecasts show passenger demand in April is set to decrease by over 90%, with lasting and significant industry-wide effects predicted. It is operating on a single runway.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “Heathrow continues to serve the nation by keeping vital supply lines open, and helping people get home. Now is the time to agree a common international standard for healthcare screening in airports so that when this crisis recedes, people can travel with confidence and we can get the British economy moving again.”