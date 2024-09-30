Sept 30 - U.S. energy infrastructure company New Fortress Energy on Monday shipped the first export of liquefied natural gas from Mexico, following the inauguration of output at its floating facility off the country's coast, the company said. New Fortress ships Mexico's first LNG cargo for export

New Fortress in early August completed preproduction at the first train of its Fast LNG project in Altamira, in the Gulf of Mexico, and said a first partial cargo from the $1 billion facility would be delivered to its La Paz power plant in Mexico.

Marshall Islands-flagged LNG tanker Energos Princess, which carried that cargo in late August from Mexico's Atlantic coast to the Pacific Coast through the Panama Canal, is now setting sail with a new shipment bound for Europe, according to the company and LSEG vessel tracking data.

The vessel will reach its destination around Oct. 18, the data showed.

"This is a significant milestone for our Fast LNG installation," said Wes Edens, chairman and CEO of New Fortress, in a release. "We're excited to be able to provide our own gas supply to the world markets and our customers."

The company faced delays since last year to complete infrastructure at the 1.4-million-tonnes-per-annum project and begin processing U.S natural gas in Mexico, which postponed the commercial start of Mexico's first LNG plant.

In early September, New Fortress announced it had received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to export LNG to non-free trade agreement countries from Altamira for five years. It had previously received authorization to export to nations under free trade agreements with the United States.

