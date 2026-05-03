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New Indian envoy to China arrives in Beijing; accorded warm welcome by officials

New Indian envoy to China arrives in Beijing; accorded warm welcome by officials

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Beijing, India's Ambassador-designate to China Vikram Doraiswami on Sunday arrived in Beijing to take up his new assignment, and was accorded a warm welcome by senior Chinese and Indian officials.

New Indian envoy to China arrives in Beijing; accorded warm welcome by officials

Deputy Director, Asia Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Li Jianbo and Charge d'Affairs of the Indian Embassy Angeline Premalatha, along with senior officials of the Indian mission, received Doraiswami when he arrived from Shanghai, officials said.

Doraiswami reached Shanghai on Saturday to take up his posting amid expectations that his appointment will add momentum to the current normalisation process of Sino-India relations.

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, succeeds Pradeep Kumar Rawat.

Before his posting to Beijing, Doraiswami served as India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The 56-year-old diplomat's appointment in March this year evoked considerable interest in the Chinese official media and the Chinese strategic community.

Doraiswami's Chinese name, "Wei Jiameng", which means "one who forms an excellent alliance", carries diplomatic significance in the present context of India-China relations, according to Chinese scholars.

 
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