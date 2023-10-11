New Jersey high school graduate serving as soldier in Israeli military goes missing after Hamas attack

A New Jersey high school graduate who was serving as a soldier in the Israeli military is reportedly missing after the Hamas attack. 19-year-old Edan Alexander was reportedly serving as part of the Israel Defense Forces’ Golani Brigade 51st Division near the Gaza Strip.

“Tragically, we now know that there are New Jerseyans among the missing in Israel,” Gov. Phil Murphy said, according to NJ.com.

Edan graduated from Tenafly High School, a public school in Bergen County, last year. After the attack began, his family has been unable to get in touch with him. “We pray for Edan’s swift, safe return. And we pray for every family in New Jersey — and across the country — with loved ones who are still unaccounted for,” Murphy said.

‘The world watched in horror as hundreds of innocent Israelis were murdered’

Murphy recently wrote in a post on Facebook, “To every New Jerseyan with friends or loved ones in Israel and the Mideast region, please know that your neighbors—here, and across the nation—stand with you. We will do everything we can to keep you and your families safe.”

“The world watched in horror as hundreds of innocent Israelis were murdered in cold blood—and thousands were injured or taken hostage, including innocent Americans. This was the bloodiest act of antisemitic violence since the days of the Holocaust. We pray for every innocent civilian—Israeli and Palestinian alike. But as we pray for peace—we also pray for justice. Because we know that lasting peace is not possible when terrorists remain on the run. Every loss of innocent life is a tragedy. And we owe it to future generations to end the cycle of war and trauma,” he added.

At least 14 Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Biden administration has not confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage. "While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas," president Joe Biden said in a statement. “I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis.”