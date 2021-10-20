New MPs must be fully vaccinated before entering House of Commons: Canadian govt

When the new House of Commons convenes for the first time in November, it will be mandatory for all attending MPs to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or they will be denied entry.

The first session of the 44th parliament is scheduled to begin on November 22. The Board of Internal Economy, which administers functions of the house, and is chaired by its speaker, issued guidelines on Tuesday which stated that it has “determined’ that starting that day “individuals must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed within the House of Commons precinct”.

The board’s current chair is outgoing speaker Anthony Rota. In the statement, he added that this “requirement will apply” to all those who wish to enter the precinct, including members and their staff, political research office employees, administration employees, members of the parliamentary press gallery, parliamentary business visitors, contractors and consultants.

Exceptions will only be made for those who provide proof of a “medical contraindication” and they will have to furnish a negative Covid-19 test result before being allowed to enter.

While the house functioned during the peaks of the pandemic since spring of last year, it has often been with reduced numbers due to the need for social distancing as well as a hybrid arrangement that included in-person attendance along with those joining in virtually.

Mask and social distancing mandates will continue to be implemented. “These decisions were made to meet ongoing recommendations from public health authorities to help limit the spread of Covid-19 within the work environment,” the statement noted.

This announcement comes as vaccine mandates are due to be enforced at the national level from the end of this month covering public sector employees.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the matter during a telephonic conversation with the leader of the Bloc Québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, ahead of the new session of parliament.

A release from the prime minister’s office said Trudeau “emphasised the need for all members of parliament in the House of Commons to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19”.