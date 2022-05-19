Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / New York: 911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
world news

New York: 911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

“Termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said Peter Anderson, spokesperson for the executive of Erie County, in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
A Member of the FBI search for evidence at the scene of a weekend shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 18, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on May 19, 2022 07:33 AM IST
AP |

A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

“Termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said Peter Anderson, spokesperson for the executive of Erie County, in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

An assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Market, where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman Saturday, told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The store employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up. The employee said she had to call her boyfriend and tell him to dial 911 and report the shooting.

Anderson said it’s unclear who hung up on whom.

A message was left with the union that represents Buffalo’s 911 dispatchers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP