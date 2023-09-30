'Turn around don't drown', New York City advised as flood threat remains

New York City is facing a severe calamity with widespread flooding due to heavy rainfall and a state of emergencey has been declared. Pictures of the horrible situation created by the flooding are viral on social media, with schools, basements, subways, streets etc. submerged in water. The disaster has caused loss of property as well. NYC mayor Eric Adams is under fire with citizens calling him out for the life-threatening situation in the city.

Cars drive along a flooded street on Church Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state�s National Weather Service (Getty Images via AFP)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and wrote, "Heavy rain & flooding will continue for the rest of the today & travel conditions are dangerous. It is critical New Yorkers exercise caution & take steps to stay safe. Avoid walking or driving on flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods."

According to National Weather Service New York, JFK Airport and Central Park has exprienced 8.58"and 5.85" rainfall respectively since Thursday.

New Yorkers have been advised to "Turn Around Don't Drown".

Victim accounts and videos of th flooding

People are venting their anger against the authorities in the wake of the disastrous flooding. Here are a few reactions on X(formerly Twitter).

"Imagine if we had invested in infrastructure and sustainability instead of endless war and endless cops," wrote one user.

“Scary. The New York City subway looking like an end of times waterpark,” posted another user.

Weather Update

Official Twitter Account for National Weather Service New York have issued a weather advisory amid the flooding. Taking to X(formerly Twitter), NYC Mayor's Office posted the advisory, "Flood Warning for The Bronx: Until 5:45 AM on 9/30. An additional 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain is expected. Heavy rain will cause flooding of low-lying & poor drainage areas."

Causes of the flooding

New York City experienced heavy rainfall which overwhelmed the city's drainage system. Several experts have attributed the torrential rain to climate change.

“We’re in this new territory where we’re seeing higher intensity rainfalls like this. Once you’ve exceeded the capacity of the sewers themselves, that’s what causes these backups. When the pipes can’t handle it, it backs up,” Mr. Zarrilli, a former climate policy adviser to the mayor was quoted as saying by The New York Times.