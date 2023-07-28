'You have an accent', NYC Mayor Adams retorts with an unsettling comment on accusations of prioritizing illegal aliens

New York City Mayor Eric Adams found himself embroiled in yet another heated exchange, this time with a critic questioning the city's handling of the ongoing migrant crisis. The fiery incident occurred during a tribute for singing legend Tony Bennett at Athens Park in Astoria when Marie Lynch, a Honduran native and Queens Republican activist, confronted the mayor about his approach to asylum seekers. New York City Mayor Eric Adams.(REUTERS)

As the tribute event took an unexpected turn, Lynch accused Mayor Adams of prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens and alleged that the city was being destroyed by the presence of these migrants. In response, Adams sighed, but Lynch was not deterred and urged him not to dismiss her concerns.

A mini tent city has appeared under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway raising concerns about the fate of migrants booted from the city's newest mega shelters.(Gregory P. Mango)

An Unsettling Retort

In a moment that raised eyebrows and sparked controversy, Mayor Adams told Lynch, "You have an accent." This remark, seemingly aimed at her non-native English accent, drew sharp criticism and accusations of insensitivity. Lynch stood her ground, proudly stating that she works in the city and has never relied on anyone for financial support.

Defending the Remark

City Hall came to the mayor's defense, explaining that his comment was not intended as a derogatory statement but rather to highlight that New York City's diversity is a result of immigrants from various backgrounds. The spokesperson, Fabien Levy, clarified that Adams often emphasizes the immigrant heritage shared by many New Yorkers.

Backlash Over New Migrant Shelter

In the midst of this verbal dispute, City Hall faced additional backlash over the announcement of yet another migrant shelter. This 90-day "respite center" will be housed at the former St. Agnes School in College Point, Queens. Critics, including NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, expressed frustration with the lack of a clear plan and called for a national solution to address the migrant crisis.

The city has witnessed an unprecedented influx of over 90,000 migrants since last year, contributing to the overwhelming number of individuals seeking shelter—over 100,000 in total. Mayor Adams acknowledged the challenge but stressed the need for a comprehensive national strategy to address the crisis.

Also read | Homelessness takes big bite of Big Apple! NYC mayor asks 100 single migrants to leave shelter for migrants with children

As tensions remain high over immigration policies and handling the ongoing migrant crisis, Mayor Adams and his administration face the delicate task of balancing humanitarian concerns with the city's capacity to respond effectively.

