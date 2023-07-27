Homelessness takes big bite of Big Apple! NYC mayor asks 100 single migrants to leave shelter for migrants with children

New York City's Mayor Eric Adams has taken a bold step to address the overcrowding crisis in the city's taxpayer-funded shelters by ordering over 100 migrants to leave. These eviction-like notices, issued under the new 60-day shelter stay limit, target single adults who have been in the system the longest. The move is aimed at making room for migrant families with children who continue to arrive in the Big Apple in large numbers. New York Mayor Eric Adams has taken a bold step to address the overcrowding crisis in the city's taxpayer-funded shelters by ordering over 100 migrants to leave.(Getty Images via AFP)

Overwhelmed Shelters and Emergency Response

Since the spring of 2022, over 93,200 migrants have arrived in New York City. Currently, there are more than 56,200 migrants staying in various city-run shelters, including over 2,900 newcomers in just the last week. Mayor Adams has expressed concerns about the shelters being stretched to their "breaking point" since last fall.

In response to the ongoing influx of asylum seekers, the city is taking emergency measures to accommodate them. A large-scale emergency housing facility is being set up at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens. The facility, named the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, will cater to around 1,000 single adult male migrants. The state has provided the space, and the city will be reimbursed for construction, maintenance, and staffing costs.

Growing Crisis and Unsustainable Efforts

Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom emphasized that this situation is an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, leading the city to find creative ways to support asylum seekers. However, she noted that these efforts are unsustainable without a national decompression strategy from the federal government. While the Creedmoor facility offers a temporary solution, the city continues to call for support from all levels of government to tackle this ongoing challenge.

Challenges and Concerns

Despite the urgent need for additional shelter space, not everyone is pleased with the placement of the new migrant facility at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center. Some have expressed concerns about its impact on food delivery services for a senior citizen center located on the same grounds. State Sen. Leroy Comrie criticized the plan, suggesting that there are alternative locations that would not disrupt essential services for seniors.

Looking Ahead

The situation remains complex and pressing as the city faces an unprecedented flow of asylum seekers. Mayor Adams' administration is making critical decisions to alleviate the burden on shelters and provide temporary solutions for those seeking refuge. However, without a broader national strategy, the challenges will persist, requiring ongoing collaboration and support at all levels of government.

The city is also exploring other options, such as transporting migrants to upstate counties that have volunteered space to share the burden. Despite these efforts, the urgency remains to address this unique humanitarian crisis that continues to impact New York City and its residents.