Anchorage mayor's 'warm escape' plan for homeless sparks debate, suggests one-way tickets to sunnier climates

Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, grapples with a growing homeless crisis as winter looms, with temperatures regularly plummeting below zero. A record number of eight people died of exposure in the city last year, and the closure of a major shelter further aggravates the situation. In a bold move, Mayor Dave Bronson proposes an unconventional solution—offering homeless individuals one-way plane tickets to warmer climates. Anchorage, Alaska, Mayor Dave Bronson participates in an interview in his office at City Hall.(AP)

Mayor Bronson's proposition to fund plane tickets for homeless people seeking warmth has stirred controversy. Facing political tension with the liberal-leaning Anchorage Assembly, the Republican mayor aims to address the moral imperative of saving lives during the harsh winter conditions. However, concerns arise over the long-term sustainability and implications of the relocation program.

During the pandemic, the 6,000-seat Sullivan Arena provided a crucial shelter for over 500 homeless people in the winter. However, city officials recently decided to revert it to its original purpose, leaving a gap in homeless services. While smaller shelters have emerged, the lack of a large care facility leaves hundreds of homeless individuals vulnerable.

Political strife

Bronson's prior proposal to build a shelter and navigation center faced challenges from the Anchorage Assembly. Amid disagreements over capacity and contract approval, the homelessness crisis remains a contentious issue in the city. Now, with his latest initiative, the mayor aims to take a proactive approach to address the urgent needs of the homeless population.

Escape plan

Bronson's "warm escape" plan allows homeless individuals to choose destinations in the Lower 48 or elsewhere in Alaska, where they have family or support. While the mayor emphasizes the urgency of saving lives, concerns arise over the long-term financial and social implications for both Anchorage and the chosen destinations.

Searching for sustainable solutions

Despite his commitment to saving lives, Mayor Bronson admits that a funding source for the relocation program is yet to be identified. The program's implementation lies in the hands of the city's homeless director, Alexis Johnson, who is tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan. With costs of sheltering being high, the mayor believes this approach could prove more cost-effective.

Critics raise questions

Critics argue that the plan may shift Anchorage's homelessness problem to other cities, raising ethical concerns about accountability and shared responsibility. Mayor Bronson defends the move, highlighting that Anchorage bears a disproportionate burden of the state's homeless population and urges the need for a statewide solution.

Also read | Residents of Billings city in Montana divided as Salvation Army plans to build tiny village for homeless

Alaska's ongoing struggle

The state legislature's decision not to fund Anchorage's $25 million request for shelter operations has further complicated the homelessness crisis. As other cities across the United States adopt similar relocation initiatives, the broader issue of homelessness remains a challenge with no easy solutions in sight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON