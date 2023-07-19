Residents of Billings city in Montana divided as Salvation Army plans to build tiny village for homeless

The Salvation Army's plans to address homelessness in Billings, Montana, by constructing a tiny home village have left the city divided. The project involves the construction of seven cabins in phase one, with an additional 21 cabins planned for the village. However, some residents have expressed concerns about the chosen site near the city's North Park, citing worries about housing prices and potential increase in crime. The William Booth Village will feature 28 cabins and a community center.(Salvation Army via ktvq)

Alternative Locations Proposed

Amidst the discontent, one local resident suggested that The Salvation Army consider alternative locations outside the city limits of Billings. However, The Salvation Army remains confident in the positive impact the village will have on the community. Lt. Colin Pederson emphasized that the village model has been successful in reducing crime and improving neighborhoods. He also noted that the presence of the tiny homes adds to the overall appearance and safety of the area.

The single-person cabins in the village do not have running water, so residents will use facilities provided by The Salvation Army for showering and laundry. The Gianforte Family Foundation's communications manager, Denise Czuprynski, highlighted the importance of the village in providing residents with an opportunity to socialize while also ensuring their dignity through individual cabins.

Creating a Home for the Homeless

The tiny homes, costing $25,000 each to build, offer temporary housing options for the homeless. Residents can choose to stay for a 90-day period or opt for a two-year tenancy based on their needs. The project is estimated to cost around $1.8 million and will be the second tiny home village in the state. Billings is believed to have up to 1,000 homeless individuals, and addressing this issue has become a priority for local authorities.

The push to address homelessness in Billings comes as lawmakers express concerns about the potential exacerbation of the crisis once federal emergency rental assistance provided during the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.