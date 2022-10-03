Home / World News / New York city mayor joins Durga Puja celebrations with Bengali community | Photos here

New York city mayor joins Durga Puja celebrations with Bengali community | Photos here

world news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 09:48 PM IST

Eric Adams said the festival's message of good triumphing over evil can be appreciated by everybody in these difficult times.

The Durga puja this year will be celebrated from October 1 to 5.(@NYCMayor)
The Durga puja this year will be celebrated from October 1 to 5.(@NYCMayor)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

New York mayor Eric Adams on Sunday attended Durga Puja celebrations of the city’s Bengali community. Adam was joined by New York City's deputy commissioner for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan.

Adams said the festival's message of good triumphing over evil can be appreciated by everybody in these difficult times.

Sharing a couple of pictures on his Twitter account, he wrote, "Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight".

Last month, Adams had attended Ganesh Rathyatra festivities at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city.

“Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet," he had tweeted.

Durga Puja, one of India's most significant festivals, is celebrated with grandeur and zeal. Durga Puja is a major celebration in West Bengal, although it is also observed in other regions of the country.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
durga puja united states new york city + 1 more
durga puja united states new york city

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out