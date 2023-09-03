New York City residents complain Brooklyn Bridge has become a ‘big souvenir shop’

The iconic Brooklyn bridge in New York City has lost its charm, thanks to illegal vendors plying on its walkways. According to a report by New York Post, illegal vendors are eating into the business of the licensed ones and ruining the bridge's aesthetics. Due to congestion on the walkways, pedestrians are facing safety concerns as well. Some residents of NYC have complained that the bridge has become "a big souvenir shop".

Brooklyn Bridge in New York City(REUTERS)

The overcrowding situation is proving to be a dampener for tourists as well who earnestly visit the bridge to get a glimpse of the surroundings. A licensed vendor talked about the adverse impact of illegal vendors on his business.

“There’s not enough space and it’s unfair competition!. I just paid $400 in taxes to renew my license,” said a licensed vendor who operates there.

Meanwhile, authorities in NYC have tried to resolve the issue but failed.

The NYPD said the 5th and 84th Precinct commanders “are aware of complaints regarding vendors along the Brooklyn Bridge and continue to work to address the condition. This year the NYPD has participated in joint operations with the Department of Sanitation, Department of Consumer And Worker Protection, and FDNY to address unlicensed vendors.”

“The situation at the Brooklyn Bridge is a complex one,” said Sanitation spokesman Vincent Gragnani.

Reportedly, there is a proposal to ban all vendors plying on the bridge. But the licnesed vendors feel such a step would lead to problems for theri livelihood.

“You have non-licensed vendors doing what they want — and we suffer. If they close the bridge [to vendors], where do I go to work?,” said a licensed vendor named Robert Velsor.