New York raises Covid-19 level, Hong Kong eases restrictions: 10 points
- Increasing caseloads in several nations is due not only to the spread of the infectious omicron variant but also recombinant strains, like the XE, which has been causing concern.
More than two years after the novel coronavirus triggered a pandemic, the world is still dealing with variants and waves of the deadly virus. China - widely believed to be 'ground zero' for Covid-19 - has seen yet another spikes in cases and Beijing has launched another round of mass testing. Over in the United States, New York has raised its alert level from low to medium. Hong Kong, though, is easing curbs and India on Tuesday witnessed a slight drop. Increasing caseloads in several nations is due not only to the spread of the infectious omicron variant but also recombinant strains, like the XE, which has been causing concern.
Also read: Covid: Karnataka govt orders surveillance measures for Japan, Thailand arrivals
Here are the top 10 global updates:
- New York City adjusted its Covid-19 alert level from low to medium - indicating a medium-sized community spread of the coronavirus. Official data shows accumulated new cases per 100,000 residents (over the past seven days_ moved up to 209.02, surpassing the threshold of 200 to enter the medium level.
- China on Tuesday reported 368 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases - out of which 274 were reported in Shanghai and 15 in Beijing. The rest were reported from 11 other provincial-level regions on the mainland, including 13 in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.
- China's Beijing has embarked on another round of mass testing.
- Taiwan has cut the 10 day mandatory quarantine requirement for all arrivals to seven.
- India's daily Covid-19 count fell below the 3,000-mark with 2,568 cases in 24 hours. With this, the total number of infections have been recorded at 4,30,84,913.
- Italy's health ministry has scrapped the Passenger Locator Form for entering the country, while remaining entry restrictions have been extended till the end of the month.
- A European Commission official said Poland has no "coherent rationale" to invoke force majeure in an existing contract in order to stop paying for more Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer, reported Reuters.
- The Aurangabad district disaster management authority has decided to make the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery.
- India's advisory panel - NTAGI is to discuss whether or not to allow early administration of the precaution dose of vaccines to those travelling abroad for education, employment, sporting events, and business commitments, on Wednesday.
- Africa's first Covid-19 vaccination plant is risking shutting down after not receiving any orders, reported Reuters. The plant was touted last year as a trailblazer for an under-vaccinated continent frustrated by sluggish Western handouts, it further reported.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
China sends aircraft carrier, warships to seas near Japan
Led by People's Liberation Army Navy's aircraft carrier Liaoning, eight Chinese warships passed between southern Japan's Okinawa island chain on Monday in a passage that state media described as “preparation for missions that include a potential military conflict across the Taiwan Straits”. In Chinese naval doctrine, these islands are part of the “first island chain” and sailing past these means a projection of power by the Chinese navy.
-
Pakistan marked 5th most dangerous place for journalists: Report
On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists urged the Shehbaz government to protect the rights of media personnel and journalists amid the rising human rights violations against media in Pakistan. This comes after Pakistan has been ranked the fifth most dangerous place for the practice of journalism, according to the International Federation of Journalists. They termed the tenure of the PTI government terrible for the media, Dawn reported.
-
On Eid, US president says, 'Seeing so many Muslims being targeted with violence'
Around the world, Muslims are being targeted with violence, US President Joe Biden said on Monday asserting that Muslims make America stronger every single day even as they still face real challenges and threats in the society that they live in. At a White House reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Biden said he has appointed the first Muslim to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.
-
Canada: Indo-Canadian MP moves motion in parl to mark Nov as Hindu Heritage Month
An Indo-Canadian MP has moved a motion in Canada's parliament to have November proclaimed as Hindu Heritage Month. The motion was initiated on Monday by Chandra Arya, an MP from the ruling Liberal Party representing Nepean in the Ottawa area. The motion is still to be debated, and passed through both chambers of parliament, the House of Commons and Senate, before Hindu Heritage Month becomes a reality. Similar heritage months are already dedicated in Canada.
-
Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses
Taliban officials in Afghanistan's most progressive city have told driving instructors to stop issuing licences to women, professionals from the sector told AFP. While Afghanistan is a deeply conservative, patriarchal country, it is not uncommon for women to drive in larger cities -- particularly Herat in the northwest, which has long been considered liberal by Afghan standards. Naim al-Haq Haqqani, who heads the provincial information and culture department, said no official order had been given.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics