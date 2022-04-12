New York subway shooting LIVE: Schools near shooting site under lockdown

At least 13 people have been reportedly injured in a shooting at a subway station in New York's Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

"In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available," the New York City Police Department (NYPD) tweeted.

The NYPD added that due to an investigation into the attack, people have been asked to avoid the area of 36th Street and the 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn.

“Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” it further said.

This incident in Brooklyn comes just a day after United States President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures.