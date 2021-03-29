Home / World News / New Yorkers 30 and older eligible for vaccine starting Tuesday
world news

New Yorkers 30 and older eligible for vaccine starting Tuesday

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat Covid,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday in a statement.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 10:50 PM IST
New York has administered 171,419 doses in the past 24 hours, and 1.3 million in the past week.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)

New Yorkers 30 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning March 30, and all residents 16 and over will be eligible beginning April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat Covid,” Cuomo said Monday in a statement.

Because of limited supply, the statement encouraged residents to be patient and advised them not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

New York has administered 171,419 doses in the past 24 hours, and 1.3 million in the past week. Thirty percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, according to the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new york
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP