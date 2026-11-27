After a tight vote in New Zealand, incumbent prime minister Christopher Luxon's party lost its majority in Parliament. According to the Election Commission in New Zealand, Luxon's party lost two seats in the final results announced on Friday.
New Zealand went to the polls on November 7. In the Oceanic country, each person casts two votes – one for their preferred political party and another for their choice of local representative.
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In the preliminary results (exit polls), the National Party and its two coalition partners had a slim two-seat majority, hence making the election too close to call until final votes were tallied.
Deep Dive
Why did New Zealand end up with a hung parliament after the final vote count?
How can the Opportunity Party affect who forms New Zealand’s next government?
What happens if New Zealand’s parties cannot agree on a coalition?
The final results published on Friday show a tight contest between the two blocs, with neither securing a majority.
Where the parties stand
The incumbent National Party led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon secured 40 out of 130 seats. Luxon's coalition partners - ACT and New Zealand First - took 13 and 12 seats, respectively.
With this, the three-party coalition won 65 seats in a 130-seat parliament, falling one short of the majority mark of 66.{{/usCountry}}
With this, the three-party coalition won 65 seats in a 130-seat parliament, falling one short of the majority mark of 66.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, the left-wing opposition, led by the Labour Party’s Chris Hipkins, won 58 seats, up by one from election night. The Labour Party itself won 36 of those seats, unchanged from election night.
Despite the tight vote, a new party, Opportunity, entered Parliament for the first time and won seven seats.
New centrist party becomes kingmaker
With coalition talks set to begin soon, Luxon has a chance at a second term if Opportunity supports the National bloc. With its seven seats, the incumbent ruling coalition moves upto a total of 72.
However, if Opportunity backs the left bloc for the government, there will be no majority for either side in parliament, as the total with the Labour-led bloc will go up to 65, one short of the 66-seat majority mark.
And with a hung parliament and no successful coalition, New Zealand may have to brace for a fresh vote.
Incumbent prime minister Christopher Luxon has reached out to Opportunity and its leaders seeking a coalition.
"I want to be upfront with New Zealanders. These negotiations may be challenging, and they could take some time. Getting it right matters far more than getting it done quickly. New Zealanders need a government that is stable, that works together and will last for the full term, Luxon said.
Opportunity's leader Qiulae Wong told reporters on Friday that her party will negotiate with Luxon's National bloc, but added that all options remain on the table.
"There are seven parties in parliament, and everyone is responsible for making sure we do everything we can to deliver a stable government for New Zealand. It's not just up to us," she was quoted as saying by the BBC.
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Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.