After a tight vote in New Zealand, incumbent prime minister Christopher Luxon's party lost its majority in Parliament. According to the Election Commission in New Zealand, Luxon's party lost two seats in the final results announced on Friday.

Incumbent prime minister Christopher Luxon (L) said he is in talks with centrist party Opportunity's leader Qiulae Wong (Top R) for a coalition. Meanwhile, Labour leader Chris Hipkins noted the party's performance and stated that they "ran an incredible campaign." (Bloomberg) more less

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New Zealand went to the polls on November 7. In the Oceanic country, each person casts two votes – one for their preferred political party and another for their choice of local representative.

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In the preliminary results (exit polls), the National Party and its two coalition partners had a slim two-seat majority, hence making the election too close to call until final votes were tallied.

Deep Dive Why did New Zealand end up with a hung parliament after the final vote count? The final count showed the National Party and its coalition partners with 65 seats in the 130-seat Parliament, one short of the 66 needed for a majority. The Labour-led opposition also fell short. How can the Opportunity Party affect who forms New Zealand’s next government? Opportunity won seven seats and is negotiating with the National bloc, while keeping its options open. Its support could lift the National coalition to 72 seats; backing the Labour-led bloc would leave it at 65. What happens if New Zealand’s parties cannot agree on a coalition? If coalition talks fail and no government can be formed, New Zealand may have to hold a fresh vote.

The final results published on Friday show a tight contest between the two blocs, with neither securing a majority.

Where the parties stand

The incumbent National Party led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon secured 40 out of 130 seats. Luxon's coalition partners - ACT and New Zealand First - took 13 and 12 seats, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} With this, the three-party coalition won 65 seats in a 130-seat parliament, falling one short of the majority mark of 66. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With this, the three-party coalition won 65 seats in a 130-seat parliament, falling one short of the majority mark of 66. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the left-wing opposition, led by the Labour Party’s Chris Hipkins, won 58 seats, up by one from election night. The Labour Party itself won 36 of those seats, unchanged from election night.

Despite the tight vote, a new party, Opportunity, entered Parliament for the first time and won seven seats.

The final results published on Friday show a tight contest between the two blocs, with neither securing a majority.

New centrist party becomes kingmaker

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With coalition talks set to begin soon, Luxon has a chance at a second term if Opportunity supports the National bloc. With its seven seats, the incumbent ruling coalition moves upto a total of 72.

However, if Opportunity backs the left bloc for the government, there will be no majority for either side in parliament, as the total with the Labour-led bloc will go up to 65, one short of the 66-seat majority mark.

And with a hung parliament and no successful coalition, New Zealand may have to brace for a fresh vote.

Incumbent prime minister Christopher Luxon has reached out to Opportunity and its leaders seeking a coalition.

"I want to be upfront with New Zealanders. These negotiations may be challenging, and they could take some time. Getting it right matters far more than getting it done quickly. New Zealanders need a government that is stable, that works together and will last for the full term, Luxon said.

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Opportunity's leader Qiulae Wong told reporters on Friday that her party will negotiate with Luxon's National bloc, but added that all options remain on the table.

"There are seven parties in parliament, and everyone is responsible for making sure we do everything we can to deliver a stable government for New Zealand. It's not just up to us," she was quoted as saying by the BBC.