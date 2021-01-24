New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case
New Zealand health officials said on Sunday they were investigating a probable community coronavirus case, the country's first in months.
New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18, according to information on the Health Ministry website.
